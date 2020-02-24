DEX SHIELD DERBY: Cross-river rivals set to open tournament

Matthew Barker successfully blocks the double hat trick ball for South Grafton High and acknowledges his teammates in Daily Examiner Shield cricket at McKittrick Park last year. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Matthew Barker successfully blocks the double hat trick ball for South Grafton High and acknowledges his teammates in Daily Examiner Shield cricket at McKittrick Park last year. Photo: Adam Hourigan

DEX SHIELD :As the year rolls on, the next edition of the inter-school Daily Examiner Shield is upon us.

A cross-river derby will feature in the opening round of the DEX Shield cricket competition for 2020, with Grafton and South Grafton High Schools set to face off across three separate grades at McKittrick Park from 4pm tomorrow.

Grafton’s open boys’ and girls’ sides both took on McAuley College in last year’s grand finals and although the boys fell just short, the girls came away with the gong.

With more rain falling in the Clarence yesterday, organisers are on stand-by over the possibility of a washout for opening fixtures but South Grafton coach Matthew McKee said anything can happen granted the game goes ahead.

“It’s always a bit of a grudge match between us no matter what we play,” McKee said.

McKee said his school is “not renowned for our cricket,” but are more than able to shake up the competition this year.

“We might not be at their level, particularly in the open boys, but there’s definitely going to be a little bit of rivalry there.

Jason Durrington bowls for Grafton High as Matt KcKee watches on as umpire in Daily Examiner Shield cricket at McKittrick Park last year.

“We always represent our colours with pride in every sport we play. We always try our best.”

While not entirely confident, McKee said the school’s sides are a step up from previous years.

“We’re looking a little better than we were last year. We still rely on a number of non-cricketers to play but we’re definitely ready to play,” he said.

McKee is still learning about his open boys’ side which features some grade cricketers from around the Clarence Valley.

“I don’t know too much about them to be honest. Patrick Phillips plays for Coutts Crossing’s first grade side so he might be able to hang around and score some runs. We’ll also have another player playing third grade downriver,” he said.

“But whether we can win against fairly classy looking bunch of kids at Grafton, mostly first grade players, is a big ask.”

Caitlin Chevalley bowls for Grafton High against McAuley Catholic College in round two of the 2018/19 Open Girls Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s Cricket competition at McKittrick Park in 2019.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

South Grafton’s girls’ side had qualified for last year’s final but as they weren’t able to play due to a camp at the same time, McKee said they have a good chance this time around.

“The girls team is looking reasonably strong. They’ve got a good bowling and batting attack. I think they’ll put on a show,” he said.

This year’s edition of the tournament will introduce a junior boys division and McKee said it would help South Grafton transform into a force in the future.

“It’s going to be good to get them in for a run. They’re a little bit unknown because they’re a bunch of Year 7s and I haven’t seen much of them play,” he said.

“I know there’s a couple of young representative cricketers in the side but it will be interesting to see how they go.”

While not bursting with confidence, McKee said he certainly hadn’t written any of the South Grafton sides off ahead of tonight’s action.

“Cricket’s a funny game. It only takes one batsman and one bowler to change the game. One good over can change everything,” he said.

”We’ll give it a good go but hopefully we can keep building for a strong base in the future.”

GAME DAY: Weather permitting, Grafton and South Grafton High’s under-14 sides will kick things off at McKittrick Park from 4pm, before the open girls at 5.30pm and finally the open boys at 7pm tomorrow.