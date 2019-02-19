DEX Shield: Inter-school cricket rivalry set to reignite

FOR many of us, some of the fondest memories of our sporting heydays are from our inter-school rivalries.

Nothing quite compares to those battles in the final years of high school, lining up alongside mates with bonds forged over our short lifetimes, taking on our crosstown foes.

The guns in the team will go on to bigger and better things. But for most of us, this is the defining moment in our sporting careers. The glory days that will forge stories that find their way into conversations many years later - ever more glorified by time - when old mates converge.

There is no better example than the DEX Shield.

Every year the Clarence Valley's best teenage rugby league, netball and touch football players wear their school jerseys with pride - just as their parents and even grandparents have done before them.

Today sees cricket return to the Daily Examiner Shield program for the first time since 2006.

It will return to McKittrick Park, where it met its demise when the lights failed in 2007.

The competition will be played across the next four Tuesday afternoons, with Open Girls at 4.30pm and Open Boys under lights from 6pm.

There will be no lack of action with matches played under the fun and fast-paced Super Eights format.

