DEX SHIELD: Schools battle it out for touch footy supremacy

WINNING CHANCE: Maclean High and McAuley Catholic College have been the two strongest touch outfits in recent years, but could that all change tonight? . Adam Hourigan

TOUCH FOOTBALL: It will be all about speed and agility as the Daily Examiner Shield touch football competition takes over the Angourie Sports Fields today.

The tournament will see teams from McAuley Catholic College, Clarence Valley Anglican School, St Andrew's Christian School, Maclean High School and Pacific Valley Christian School converge on the Yamba complex to battle it out in junior and senior competitions.

Last year Maclean High had a monopoly on the senior championships, winning both finals convincingly, but school coach and tournament organiser Kylie Lowe said she wasn't banking on results being the same this year.

"We have had a bit of a disrupted preparation with exams and school holidays getting in the way of any team training but I know the kids are excited for this,” she said. "I don't think it will be as easy this year.

"With the re-introduction of touch football in Grafton this past year, I think you will find a lot of the McAuley and CVAS kids have had a bit more time on the touch fields - which could translate to a winning chance.”

McAuley was dominant in both junior girls' and boys' divisions last year but many of their players are moving into the senior ranks.

Action kicks off today from 4pm dependent on the weather, with a back-up date already planned if the competition is washed out.