DEX team has new captain

OUR SAY: That’s not news! Or is it?

THE Daily Examiner is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill North as the new editor of the newspaper and website.

The 35-year-old has been part of The Daily Examiner team for the past four years and lives in Grafton with his wife Alejandra and daughter Yana.

They don't get more "local" than Mr North - a member of local cricket, soccer, bridge, parkrun and tennis clubs, chairman of the Clarence Valley Sports Awards and a market stall holder with his family on weekends. He also treads the boards in local theatre productions, including the upcoming Criterion Theatre production of Curtains.

It's this connection with the community Mr North, who has been acting editor for the past two months, views as the most important aspect of his role.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of leading our news team and look forward to continuing this role on a permanent basis," he said.

"In particular I want to engage with the local community to help drive the issues that are closest to them.

"As the leading media outlet in the Clarence Valley we very much serve as a vital mouthpiece for the community."

Originally from Dubbo in Central West NSW, the North Coast was introduced to Mr North's face in 2010 when he became the Prime7 sports presenter for the region based at Tamworth.

Mr North started at The Daily Examiner as the sports editor in 2013.

He was in the position when the publication won the Racing NSW Country Media Award in 2014 and he was finalist for APN Sports Journalist of the Year in 2015.

In 2016 he filled the newly created digital producer position as part of a company-wide multimedia focus.

The Daily Examiner has achieved significant online growth with Mr North steering this aspect of its product.

To welcome Bill to the position, share your story ideas or voice your concerns, email william.north@daily examiner.com.au or phone 6643 0574.