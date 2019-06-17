DEX to kickstart 160th birthday with Damo

CELEBRATION: Presenter Damien Fisher and Loving Life FM president Ken Tucker are looking forward to broadcasting Kickstart Your Day With Damo live from The Daily Examiner between 6am and 9am on Friday, June 21.

CELEBRATION: Presenter Damien Fisher and Loving Life FM president Ken Tucker are looking forward to broadcasting Kickstart Your Day With Damo live from The Daily Examiner between 6am and 9am on Friday, June 21. Bill North

THE Daily Examiner will kickstart its 160th birthday celebrations with a little help from Loving Life FM this Friday morning.

The community radio station's breakfast program Kickstart Your Day With Damo will be beamed across the airwaves live from the DEX premises between 6am and 9am.

Presenter Damien Fisher said it would be the station's first attempt at broadcasting an entire program off-site and he was looking forward to being part of the festivities.

"We've had lots of community events over the years, but this is the first time an actual radio program has been able to get out and broadcast live from a location, so this is pretty exciting,” MrFisher said.

"I just want to say a big thank you to Elders Real Estate Grafton who've jumped on board to sponsor the broadcast.

"I'm looking forward to meeting past and present employees and to learn more about what The Daily Examiner has done over the last 160 years because it's a huge milestone.”

Breakfast will be available from 7-9am for a gold coin donation with barbecue cooked by the Grafton Aboriginal Men's Group and Farmer Lou's donating some healthy alternatives.

This will be followed by morning tea and opening of the 160 Years of The Daily Examiner exhibition courtesy of Clarence River Historical Society between 9am-noon.