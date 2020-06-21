DEX TURNS 161: It’s time to write a new legacy

The Daily Examiner reaches one last milestone as Australia's oldest continuous regional daily masthead, celebrating its 161st birthday, before making the transition to become global pioneers in regional digital journalism.

THE Daily Examiner‘s print edition has made it to another birthday to blow out the candles for the 161st and final time with her last gasp of air.

Sunday, June 21, 2020 marks 161 years since businessman and politician Clark Irving founded weekly publication The Clarence and Richmond Examiner on June 21, 1859, which would later become The Daily Examiner on July 1, 1915.

Admittedly the celebrations this year have been somewhat subdued compared to our joyous festivities 12 months ago, when members of the community and former staff came out of the woodwork to help celebrate our 160th birthday at an open day at our 55 Fitzroy St address.

Daily Examiner editor Bill North and GM Kelly Price join with wellwishers on cutting the cake to celebrate the 160th birthday of the Daily Examiner.

Across three centuries the people of the Clarence Valley have licked their fingers to turn the pages of this grand old masthead. In a week’s time, the proud legacy of being Australia’s oldest continuous regional daily masthead in print will be retired, with the focus turning to delivering the news to local readers in a purely digital format.

Just as Clark Irving was a pioneer of the press for northern NSW in 1859, The Daily Examiner will be part of a team pioneering and writing the script for global best practice of regional digital mastheads.

News Corp’s decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community - and we understand that. In the newspaper industry, our colleagues are like family and to see the loss of jobs has been brutal.

The groundswell of support for regional journalism in recent weeks has been overwhelming and heartening.

What we need to make clear, however, is that we are not going away as a news provider. We have reporters who are committed to bringing you the stories that matter.

The team leading The Daily Examiner into the digital-only era consists of sports editor Mitch Keenan, deputy editor Jarrard Potter, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, digital producer Jenna Thompson and editor Bill North.

Some 300+ regional journalists are still employed to cover vital stories for our communities.

Within a network the size of News, we are adequately equipped to focus on the local stuff, while the rest of the organisation delivers stories from around the state, nation and the world in news, sport, lifestyle, entertainment, business and the like.

For the next two months, if you are not already a subscriber, but still want local news, we’re asking you to give us a go with a free trial for two months.

Meanwhile, if you’re yet to make the switch to digital, there has never been a better time. We’re offering a Samsung Tablet valued at $249 with a 12-month subscription for just $7 a week.

Check out these options at www.dailyexaminer.com.au/subscriptions or phone 1300 361 604.

Finally, not all is lost in print - from this Monday the Daily Telegraph will publish pages dedicated to North Coast featuring the best stories by our journalists.

Help The Daily Examiner end its print legacy in style. Were you on the front page many years ago? Did we snap your baby photo or first year at school? Share with us at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au