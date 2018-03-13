Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Potential Tropical Cyclone Linda moving closer to the Queensland coast. Photo courtesy of Weatherzone, via Higgins Storm Chasing.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Linda moving closer to the Queensland coast. Photo courtesy of Weatherzone, via Higgins Storm Chasing. Contributed
Weather

What potential cyclone will mean for the Clarence Valley

JASMINE BURKE
by
13th Mar 2018 12:07 PM

THE threat of a tropical cyclone affecting northern NSW this week is looking more likely, and forecasters have predicted the system could now cross the coast.

Higgins Storm Chasing posted on Facebook: "There has been up to a 75 per cent shift in global model forecast data for (tropical cyclone) heading towards QLD."

"Latest solutions suggest the system may cross or come much closer to the coast between Rockhampton and Brisbane as a weak low.

"What it could mean is a significant increase in rainfall along the coast."

Higgins Storm Chasing said if the cyclone forms, it will be named Tropical Cyclone Linda.

"The system has a high chance of intensifying slightly during Tuesday while heading South to South-West across the Coral Sea."

"(It is) likely to turn more South West while remaining a category 1 or 2 cyclone on Wednesday.

"It is then expected to pass approximately 250km East of Brisbane and the South East QLD coast late on Wednesday into Thursday."

The Bureau of Meteorology increased the chances of the weather event forming off the Queensland coast, setting the chance of the system forming into a cyclone today at 20-50%.

"A tropical low in the Coral Sea continues to develop - moderate chance of a cyclone forming," the bureau posted on Twitter on Monday.

"We expect it to track S/SW towards Central Queensland, South East Queensland but remain offshore.

"Strong winds and dangerous surf on southern beaches from Wednesday."

Dangerous surf conditions are expected to begin on Wednesday morning, with the tropical low in the Coral Sea driving the conditions.

BoM is forecasting swells of up to 5m across the Byron coast with winds of about 30 knots an hour likely for Thursday.

North Coast Storm Chaser forecaster Antonio Parancin said on Thursday a weak cyclone/low will be sitting to the east offshore of SE QLD "bringing strong winds and increased shower activity from Fraser Island all the way down to about Ballina / Byron".

He said winds could reach up to 73km/h winds, and gusts could be up to 40% stronger.

"Rainfall associated with this system should stay offshore however we will likely see scattered squally and gusty showers which may be momentarily heavy at times," Mr Parancin said.

Related Items

northern rivers weather tropical cyclone
Lismore Northern Star
KIDZCHAT: What are Clarence Valley kids thinking about?

KIDZCHAT: What are Clarence Valley kids thinking about?

News Savanah Bylos from Palmers Island Public School loves the song The Thunder because it's really, really funny.

  • 13th Mar 2018 3:00 PM
Easter bunny back for a good cause

Easter bunny back for a good cause

Community Help the Easter Bunny deliver eggs to kids of the Clarence Valley

  • 13th Mar 2018 3:00 PM
WILD DOGS: Who will be attacked next?

WILD DOGS: Who will be attacked next?

Environment Shelley Roberts has had two horses attacked by wild dogs

  • 13th Mar 2018 3:00 PM
Karla wants to be one of Australia's finest

Karla wants to be one of Australia's finest

Fashion & Beauty Vote to help local model win Maxim comp

  • 13th Mar 2018 2:49 PM

Local Partners