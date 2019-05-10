Indigenous elders slam plans for new justice facility

Garby elder Tony Dootson says he's been 'disrespected' and is calling for Home Strait to be run from a different location.

Garby elder Tony Dootson says he's been 'disrespected' and is calling for Home Strait to be run from a different location. Trevor Veale

GARBY elder Tony Dootson says the community is "not happy" with a proposed plan to turn the local Aboriginal cultural centre, located near the heart of town, into a justice facility for young offenders.

The Elders who had run the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Corindi for more than two decades before it was handed to private Aboriginal corporation Gurehlgam three years ago, have been vocal about their opposition alongside residents.

The plan Home Strait, which is in its early stages, proposes the accommodation branch of Yarrawarra be used to house a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for male Aboriginal offenders on bail between ages 18-25.

It will be run by leading service provider and Grafton jail consortium member Serco.

But Mr Dootson believes it's the wrong place. Yarrawarra is located in a semi-rural area just 300m away from a local primary school.

He said the Elders had rejected the idea more than two years ago, when Uncle Cecil 'Bing' Laurie was around. The respected Garby elder passed away in February this year.

"Yarrawarra was built as a place for the community, for Indigenous people, and for tourism. But the program is not the problem, it's the place," he said.

"You've got to look at the pros and cons. Yes it's a good plan, it's good for our people but it's planned for the wrong place, for the wrong reasons.

"We have thousands of school students come through each year, because Yarrawarra runs school programs. But if this happens we can't do that anymore, because you need to have approved working with childrens checks which they (offenders) won't have."

Mr Dootson said he'd like to see the centre handed back to the Indigenous community in conjunction with the Coffs and Grafton land councils. He suggests instead the program be run at the Sherwood Cliffs facility which is located remotely at Glenreagh.

"Serco have told they're open to other options.

"Sherwood Cliffs is available. It's 10-15km away from any town, and we can run the cultural component of the program through day trips.

"Being criminals or first time offenders, where is the best place for education and getting them back into culture? It's in the bush, not in town."

Mr Dootson was one of the attendees at a closed meeting last night, alongside police, Coffs Harbour City Council, Corindi Public School, Coffs and Grafton Aboriginal Land Councils, Serco and Gurehlgam.

Michelle Hanson, member of the Corindi Residents Group, held a public meeting afterwards which saw more than 200 residents turn up dressed in blue as part of a silent protest.

Corindi residents hold 'silent' protest against plans for a rehab centre at Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

Speaking on behalf of the group, she said they too don't have an issue with Home Strait - just with the location.

"Our biggest question still remains unanswered, how on earth has something that was Aboriginal led and built on Aboriginal funding landed in the hands of a private corporation?

"How on earth was that ever okay with any government department?"

The group, alongside local Garby Elders, are boycotting the Reconciliation Day event being held at Yarrawarra and are instead holding their own on May 25.

"We will not liaise with Gurehlgam ," Mr Dootson said.

While it is a private corporation, Gurehlgam is a non-profit that has Indigenous members on its board. It has since issued a press release on the program, detailing the potential benefits it would have for the Indigenous community who face a higher rate of incarceration.

The program aims to rehabilitate and deter offenders from committing further crimes.

Serco has told the Advocate the plans are not set in stone, and the location is not certain.

They have assured to community an extensive consultation process will take place before any decisions are made.