Dex's Special Edition shows local faces

ALL SMILES: St Mary's Primary pyjama day is one of the photos on show.

EVERYONE looks to see if their photo has been in the local newspaper, and opening tonight as part of the plunge festival launch, The Daily Examiner is showing the art of the faces of our community.

The DEX: Special Edition exhibition showcases a selection of the thousands of images in the paper each year and brings the tales of the Clarence Valley to the gallery setting.

The photographers whose work is featured in DEX: Special Edition include Adam Hourigan, Debrah Novak, Caitlan Charles, Matt Elkerton, Jarrad Potter, Tim Howard and Clair Morton.

Grafton Regional Gallery director, Jude McBean, said the images on show in this exhibition were fresh and innovative.

"The talent of our valley is a delight to see,” she said.

"The photographs really capture the essence and mood of life in the Clarence Valley. It's great to see the images that have accompanied so many interesting news stories brought together in a gallery setting.”

DEX: Special Edition is on show at the Grafton Regional Gallery until

May 6.