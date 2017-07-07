22°
Diamonds shine for Grafton juniors

Matthew Elkerton
| 7th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
STAR POWER: Australian Diamonds players Gretel Tippett (centre) and Kim Ravaillion with Grafton juniors at the Bacon Street netball courts.
STAR POWER: Australian Diamonds players Gretel Tippett (centre) and Kim Ravaillion with Grafton juniors at the Bacon Street netball courts. Matthew Elkerton

NETBALL: Grafton Netball Association juniors got a shimmering visit this week when Australian Diamonds representatives Kim Ravaillion and Gretel Tippett touched down on the Bacon Street courts.

The two Queensland Firebirds players brought their Rav's Fitness and Tip's Health netball clinic to Grafton, which introduces the juniors to the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle off the court as much as on court.

For Tippett, it was a chance to return to her roots with her grandparents being from the Clarence Valley and her mum growing up on the Grafton netball courts.

"We had a little bit of down time so I thought these girls don't get very much exposure and we just wanted to come and meet the young superstars of Grafton,” Tippett said. "My mum grew up on these courts and she is a big reason why I am playing netball so I wanted to come back to her grassroots and give back a little.

"We used to come down to Grafton every second month but now that my grandmother is up on the Gold Coast we don't get down here as much. I still have family here and I love Grafton, it brings back a lot of childhood memories.”

The pair's program is all about teaching young stars about the value of eating well and keeping up their fitness work outside of training sessions to further themselves on the court.

"We add in a real health and fitness aspect to the clinic just to introduce the girls to the idea that to be a top level netballer you have got to be well rounded, eat well and look after yourself well off the court,” she said.

"It is something that gets forgotten a bit and I think as you get older it is something that becomes much more important. It is a big part of our daily lives, we have to fuel our bodies to be the best netballers we can be.

"If we can introduce it to the girls at a young age it will only help them to faster achieve their dreams on the court.”

With the introduction of the Suncorp Super Netball this year, Tippett said the increase in exposure for the sport was incredible, and while her Queensland Firebirds side could not emulate their 2016 success, she said they would be back better than ever next season.

"I think it was a really good shake up for the competition; the two new teams were in the final which I think adds a bit of fuel to our bellies for next year,” Tippett said.

"We didn't have the best year, it was a building season for the Firebirds after losing three of our better players. I absolutely loved it and I am looking forward to next year already.

"I think we are definitely making the sport more accessible in terms of being on public TV, our viewings have gone up from last year which is great. I think for every little girl being able to watch her heroes on prime time television is a great thing.”

Tippett and Ravaillion will now go back into camp for the Australian Diamonds ahead of an international fixture against England next month.

Topics:  australian diamonds grafton netball association gretel tippett netball queensland firebirds suncorp super netball

