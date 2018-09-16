Menu
Eboni Beckford-Chambers of England celebrates after England beat Australia for the Commonwealth Games gold.
Netball

Diamonds ready for netball Games rematch

by Amanda Lulham
16th Sep 2018 2:50 PM
AUSTRALIA will go into it's much-anticipated Commonwealth Games gold medal rematch at full strength after surviving their first match of the Quad Series without injury or drama.

Coach Lisa Alexander said the Diamonds emerged from their 61-44 victory over South Africa in good shape and ready to take on the English roses in Newcastle on Wednesday.

"We have no worries, no injuries, just a few niggles," Alexander said after sending 11 of her 12 players onto the court for the opener of the Quad Series in Auckland on Saturday.

"It's great to be able to finally focus on the England game. We haven't talked about it yet.

"And hopefully the nerves are now out. This is a new adventure and it's time to slug it out."

The Quad Series matches mark the first internationals played by Australia since being pipped 51-52 for the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

 

England celebarte at the Games.
It was the first netball gold for England in history and saw them usurp New Zealand from the No. 2 spot on the netball world rankings while Australia retained its top position.

Coached by Tracey Neville, England on Saturday also started their Quad Series on a high note with a 52-39 thumping of the Silver Ferns.

It was England's biggest winning margin against the Silver Ferns who have undergone wholesale changes since the Games, including the appointment of a new coach in Noeline Taurua.

England's players such as Lightning's 2018 team captain Geva Mentor, Giants shooter Jo Weston and centre Serena Guthrie have been among the best players in this season Super Netball competition and will be match ready for the Games replay.

Courtney Bruce goes up to block shooter Maryka Holtzhausen in Saturday’s Test aganst South Africa.
The last time an international was held at Newcastle Entertainment Centre was five years agio when Australia played and beat South Africa.

 

WEDNESDAY

Australia v England

7.30PM

Newcastle Entertainment Centre

TV: GEM

commonwealth games 2018 diamonds netball netball australia quad series netball

