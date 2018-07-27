THE grieving siblings of drowned FV Dianne crewmen Zac Feeney are pleading for more than just mandated float-free EPIRBS to put an end to tragedies like the one that took their brother.

Joel Feeney and Jackie Perry say that while the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's plan was a step in the right direction, it wasn't enough.

"AMSA and the Australian Government are really reactive rather than proactive … particularly with marine safety," Zac's older brother Joel Feeney, who lives in Cairns, said. "I feel we should be leaders in that area."

Mr Feeney and Mrs Perry have pushed for maritime safety changes, specifically the use of real-time tracking technology across all commercial boats from the moment they found out the Dianne's vessel monitoring system (VMS) had switched off 30 minutes after the vessel rolled and nothing had been done.

Zac and five crewmates Adam Bidner, Chris Sammut, Adam Hoffman, Eli Tonks and skipper Ben Leahy all died.

"They just would not have given up. They would have fought until their last breath," Mrs Perry said.

By chance, sole survivor Ruben McDornan was spotted by a passing vessel and the Dianne's fate became known.

"This fight has been something to cling onto and create a legacy for the boys," Mrs Perry said.

"It's almost replaced some of this empty hole we have in not knowing what happened that night."

She and her brother spent six months compiling a report for AMSA, which included coronial findings recommending that VMS be monitored for safety.

Currently, VMS is used by fisheries agencies to monitor fishing zone compliance.

An AMSA spokeswoman said their position was the particular technology wasn't designed as safety devices or monitored in real time.

"VMS is used retrospectively and we want it to be used in real time or there be a similar tracking technology," Mrs Perry said.

"It's so shit that we had to lose our little brother and so many good men for us to step forward and champion this."

Float-free EPIRBS will be mandatory on certain types of commercial vessels from January 1, 2021, which AMSA said was in response to a number of boating tragedies like the Dianne where crew weren't able to deploy their EPIRB in time.

"A float-free, auto-activating EPIRB can send a call for help within minutes of being submerged in water, without any action by the crew," AMSA General Manager of Standards Brad Groves said.

However, Zac's siblings believe they won't bridge the safety gap and needed to be backed by an onshore real time tracking system.

Mr Feeney said the fact that in 2018 a real-time tracking system could not be used across the Australian boating industry was ridiculous.

The FV Dianne has finally been raised from the seabed and has arrived into the Port of Bundaberg.

The changes

THE National Standard for Commercial Vessels will change on January 1, 2019, with a two-year transition period for operators to comply.

Then from January 1, 2021 it will be mandatory for the following domestic commercial vessels to carry a float-free EPIRB:

■all fishing, passenger and non-passenger domestic commercial vessels (Class 1, 2, and 3) that are equal to or greater than 12 metres in length and operate beyond 2 nautical miles from land

■all fishing, passenger and non-passenger domestic commercial vessels (Class 1, 2, and 3) that are less than 12 metres in length operating in restricted offshore and offshore waters (B or C waters) and do not have level flotation

■all hire and drive vessels operating in restricted offshore waters (Class 4C) equal to or greater than 12 metres in length, or less than 12 metres and do not have level flotation.

This change applies to new vessels, existing vessels, and transitional vessels. It also applies to vessels that are exempt from the requirement to have a certificate of survey.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority acknowledges that a float-free EPIRB is just one element in ensuring the safety of passengers and crew and it is just as important to prevent and control vessel risks such as vessel stability and maintenance, crew training and fatigue management and operational risks and weather.

"Until now, most domestic commercial vessels operating beyond two nautical miles from land, including those that are less than 12 metres in length, have had to carry a manually activated EPIRB," an AMSA spokeswoman said.

"In the event of an inadvertent activation of any distress beacon, search and rescue officers from AMSA's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre will immediately seek to confirm the safety of the vessel and any people associated with the distress beacon by calling the emergency contacts listed in the distress beacon's registration details.

"In addition to ensuring that float-free EPIRBs are carried across the fleet, AMSA has recently implemented changes to require all vessels to comply with the most up to date requirements for safety equipment such as lifeboats, life jackets and other potentially lifesaving equipment."