Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAST FOOD: Disqualified driver Glenn Bedford was busted by police driving to buy lunch while disqualified by court order.
FAST FOOD: Disqualified driver Glenn Bedford was busted by police driving to buy lunch while disqualified by court order. Ross Irby
Offbeat

'Diarrhoea driver': Mad dash for fast food was man's undoing

Ross Irby
by
11th May 2018 12:05 AM | Updated: 5:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROOSTER run brought disqualified driver Glenn Bedford undone, when he was busted on his way to a fast-food outlet.

The errant driver from Booval knew he was not allowed to drive, later telling Ipswich police it was wet and that he felt sick and wanted to get lunch at Red Rooster.

Bedford, 54, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed while disqualified by court order on February 22.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said a police patrol saw Bedford's car at North Booval and checks revealed its owner was disqualified by court order until 2020.

"He knew he was disqualified, saying he drove to Red Rooster to get lunch, it's raining and he had diarrhoea," Snr Cnst Spargo said.

Defence lawyer Brad Smith conceded he had a traffic history of five pages that included three previous drink-driving offences.

Mr Smith said Bedford was a father of two and was being treated for anxiety and depression.

He was also a carer for his father, who was in very poor health and if he was to be sent to prison there would be no one who could step in to help.

"He assures me he has learned his lesson, and is doing courses related to his drinking," Mr Smith said.

"I'm not going to send him to prison," Magistrate David Shepherd said.

Mr Shepherd ordered Bedford to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service.

"I note you were already disqualified from driving to January 18, 2020," Mr Shepherd said, before disqualifying him for two more years.

The disqualification will be added (cumulatively) to the existing penalty.

disqualifed driving ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'TERRIFYING': Witness tells of dramatic police confrontation

    premium_icon 'TERRIFYING': Witness tells of dramatic police confrontation

    Crime AN EYEWITNESS has said an incident where a woman allegedly chased another woman in the street armed with a knife today was "terrifying".

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Crime Woman charged with multiple offences after alleged fight

    Residents in driving seat of highway town

    Residents in driving seat of highway town

    Council News Ulmarra gets ready to grow - free of the highway

    LOOK: Champion address set to sail

    LOOK: Champion address set to sail

    Property Former Olympic sailor lists beloved home for $1.4m

    Local Partners