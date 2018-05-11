'Diarrhoea driver': Mad dash for fast food was man's undoing

FAST FOOD: Disqualified driver Glenn Bedford was busted by police driving to buy lunch while disqualified by court order.

A ROOSTER run brought disqualified driver Glenn Bedford undone, when he was busted on his way to a fast-food outlet.

The errant driver from Booval knew he was not allowed to drive, later telling Ipswich police it was wet and that he felt sick and wanted to get lunch at Red Rooster.

Bedford, 54, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed while disqualified by court order on February 22.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said a police patrol saw Bedford's car at North Booval and checks revealed its owner was disqualified by court order until 2020.

"He knew he was disqualified, saying he drove to Red Rooster to get lunch, it's raining and he had diarrhoea," Snr Cnst Spargo said.

Defence lawyer Brad Smith conceded he had a traffic history of five pages that included three previous drink-driving offences.

Mr Smith said Bedford was a father of two and was being treated for anxiety and depression.

He was also a carer for his father, who was in very poor health and if he was to be sent to prison there would be no one who could step in to help.

"He assures me he has learned his lesson, and is doing courses related to his drinking," Mr Smith said.

"I'm not going to send him to prison," Magistrate David Shepherd said.

Mr Shepherd ordered Bedford to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service.

"I note you were already disqualified from driving to January 18, 2020," Mr Shepherd said, before disqualifying him for two more years.

The disqualification will be added (cumulatively) to the existing penalty.