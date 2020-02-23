Dicky and the cap’ save face against resurgent Rebels

Ben McMahon (70) and Mark Ensbey (74) leave the ground for drinks during a North Coast Premier League cricket clash between Harwood and Northern District Rebels at Harwood Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Ben McMahon (70) and Mark Ensbey (74) leave the ground for drinks during a North Coast Premier League cricket clash between Harwood and Northern District Rebels at Harwood Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE :It was a prolific return to action for Harwood’s North Coast Premier League side yesterday but it wasn’t all smooth sailing on day one of a two-day encounter with the Northern Districts Rebels.

Winning the toss and taking the crease first, Harwood had a nightmare start after losing three wickets for just 23 runs thanks to a sharp start from the Rebels attack but the home side battled back to total 271 runs by the end of the day.

Anuroop Grewal took five wickets during a North Coast Premier League cricket clash between Harwood and Northern District Rebels at Harwood Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Nicholas Dosanjh (1 for 71 off 20) struck first for the visitors at Harwood Oval before Anuroop Grewal (5 for 51 off 20.2) started to find his form with the early dismissals of Nathan Ensbey (7) and Brandon Honeybrook (4).

Mark Ensbey plays a shot during a North Coast Premier League cricket clash between Harwood and Northern District Rebels at Harwood Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

But Mark Ensbey (74) and captain Ben McMahon (70) dug deep to make sure the defending premiers could see out day one at the crease and finish with a respectable total to defend.

Hayden McMahon (37 not out) and Dylan Causley (26) stood up at the tail end to finish off the 79.2 over innings for Harwood.

The match comes after two weeks off for North Coast Cricket Council sides and despite a slow start at the crease as they shook off some of the rust, Harwood will take confidence in the strong total after bowling the Rebels out for just 151 runs on home turf in round eight.

Luke Cox in the field during a North Coast Premier League cricket clash between Harwood and Northern District Rebels at Harwood Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Former Coutts Crossing and Colts star Luke Cox will be out to add to a 42-run total last time out in Harwood though, and may be hungry to make an impact for his side.

Sawtell’s match with Valleys was not able to go ahead due to rainfall in the Coffs Harbour region, leaving just one point between the two sides at the top