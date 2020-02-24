Menu
Mark Ensbey plays a driving shot during a North Coast Premier League cricket clash between Harwood and Northern District Rebels at Harwood Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Cricket

Dicky doubles down for a huge weekend with the willow

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
NEIL FRAME SHIELD :It was a big weekend for Harwood batsman Mark ‘Dicky’ Ensbey after scoring a combined 128 over two separate matches at Harwood Oval.

Ensbey lit up from the opening spot for Harwood’s North Coast Cricket Council Premier League side to score 70 as his side finished the day on 271 all out.

He then backed up for the Lower Clarence Cricket Association representative over-40s side in the Neil Frame Shield to score 58 not out in a thrilling single wicket win over Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

The golden oldies had to wait until round three to get a game, but Ensbey along with Brendan James (30) and Matt Young (28) shone to provide the spark in a key win.

Grafton Daily Examiner

