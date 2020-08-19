Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Did a UFO fly over the Lower Clarence this morning?
Did a UFO fly over the Lower Clarence this morning?
Offbeat

Did a UFO fly over the Clarence early this morning?

Jenna Thompson
19th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LAWRENCE resident is still scratching his head over what flew across a neighbouring property on Wednesday morning.

The resident, named ‘Alex’, said he spotted the object in the sky moving across Pringles Way and heading toward Tullymorgan Road just before dawn.

“I got up at about 4.45am this morning to get a glass of water and, as I always do, pulled the curtains open to have a look outside,” he said.

“I looked out at the beautiful clear sky with the stars shining above but as I looked, I noticed a bright light about 30 degrees on the eastern horizon travelling north in a very slow motion.”

Alex said that the object took approximately two-to-three minutes to travel across several hectares of open land before “it descended vertically into oblivion.”

Alex said his wife also witnessed the bright object floating across the sky after he woke her up.

“I’ve never seen anything like it and I have been listening to the radio all morning hoping someone can explain to me that it was just a comet or a satellite.”

Alex said he tried to take a photograph of the object on his phone but the images were too dark. Instead, he provided The Daily Examiner with an example photograph similar to what they saw.

An example of the type of object the resident saw in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
An example of the type of object the resident saw in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“It looks exactly like this,” he said.

“I would expect it to be a comet or something but there was no tail. Perhaps it’s a planet, but what planet moves vertically like that?”

coastal views dawn lawrence night sky quirky ufo ufo sighting unidentified flying objects
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MIDNIGHT MEAL: Grafton venue keeps country smiling

        Premium Content MIDNIGHT MEAL: Grafton venue keeps country smiling

        Food & Entertainment Transit centre still brings its regulars in off the highway for a hearty home-style meal.

        ALCOHOL FREE: No more bevvies at the park

        Premium Content ALCOHOL FREE: No more bevvies at the park

        Council News Repeated clean ups lead council down prohibition path

        Bombshell texts that exposed jockey’s betting scandal

        Premium Content Bombshell texts that exposed jockey’s betting scandal

        Horses Bombshell text messages cop jockey Adam Hyeronimus three year ban for betting...

        ‘You are all going to watch me die today’

        Premium Content ‘You are all going to watch me die today’

        Crime South Grafton man jailed for repeatedly breaching conditions of an apprehended...