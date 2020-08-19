Did a UFO fly over the Clarence early this morning?

Did a UFO fly over the Lower Clarence this morning?

A LAWRENCE resident is still scratching his head over what flew across a neighbouring property on Wednesday morning.

The resident, named ‘Alex’, said he spotted the object in the sky moving across Pringles Way and heading toward Tullymorgan Road just before dawn.

“I got up at about 4.45am this morning to get a glass of water and, as I always do, pulled the curtains open to have a look outside,” he said.

“I looked out at the beautiful clear sky with the stars shining above but as I looked, I noticed a bright light about 30 degrees on the eastern horizon travelling north in a very slow motion.”

Alex said that the object took approximately two-to-three minutes to travel across several hectares of open land before “it descended vertically into oblivion.”

Alex said his wife also witnessed the bright object floating across the sky after he woke her up.

“I’ve never seen anything like it and I have been listening to the radio all morning hoping someone can explain to me that it was just a comet or a satellite.”

Alex said he tried to take a photograph of the object on his phone but the images were too dark. Instead, he provided The Daily Examiner with an example photograph similar to what they saw.

An example of the type of object the resident saw in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“It looks exactly like this,” he said.

“I would expect it to be a comet or something but there was no tail. Perhaps it’s a planet, but what planet moves vertically like that?”