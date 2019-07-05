Did Barty's Wimbledon opening get the coverage it deserved?

GRACIOUS: World No.1 Ashleigh Barty reacts after beating China's Saisai Zheng in their round one match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

GRACIOUS: World No.1 Ashleigh Barty reacts after beating China's Saisai Zheng in their round one match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth

KEENO: No. 1 deserves the spotlight

SOME might find that Ash Barty's coverage as she hit world number one and in the weeks to follow was overdone, but how long has it been since we had a number one ranked tennis player?

Sixteen years to be exact.

Lleyton Hewitt was the last Australian to be ranked the best in the world and if we're talking about women's tennis it's almost three times as long since Evonne Goolagong Cawley was on top 43 years ago.

So you can't blame Australia for wanting to see Barty, who could just be the most loved athlete in the country right now, in action as she got her campaign under way at the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.

While Barty's opponent was the unranked Zheng Saisai, she is ranked number one for a reason and for that, the country wants to watch her and get behind her every move as she battles to retain top spot.

Looking past her elite status, Barty is one of the best role models in Australian sport right now and I feel that we need to broadcast that over giving attention to the childish character that is Nick Kyrgios.

It was great that two Australians got to face off at Wimbledon and the game between Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson was close but many have given up on Australian tennis's "bad boy” ever reaching the heights we know he is capable of.

Moving forward, I hope Channel Seven understands we want to see every minute of Barty's history-making campaign to claim her second ever grand slam win.

NORTHY: Decision was not gender bias

CASEY Dellacqua tweeted "Can't help but wonder if the roles were reversed and you were showing a women's match with two Aussies and we had a world No.1 male start playing on another court that you wouldn't stop the coverage and cross over to that match”.

Two Aussies embroiled in an epic clutch third set (which Kyrgios took 12-10 in a tie-break) with ratings akin to a final, versus a top seed easing into a campaign likely to extend deep into the second week against a little known player who had won just five matches in 16 previous grand slam appearances.

I don't think the coverage would've been treated any differently.

Granted, the 10pm start time meant new tennis fans could tune in to see our first female No.1 since Evonne Goolagong. And what poured petrol on the fire was Kyrgios chose that very moment for his bad taste antics to surface and tank the fourth set - or in his own comparison to boxing, be tactical.

That would've been the opportune time for producers to flip the main coverage - especially as Barty was slightly tested in her first set - and switch back again deep in the fifth.

Yes we love to hate Kyrgios. But for Jordan Thompson - who had won six matches from his 16 previous grand slams - this was likely his single chance to shine, and he would've been everybody's new favourite if he'd knocked over the brat.

It was not gender bias. As Mark Beretta pointed out on Sunrise, cutting off the five-set thriller would've been akin to cutting off the end of a movie.