Did Council just give themselves a pay rise?

Cr Baker pointed out that the mayor's role, filled by Cr Jim Simmons, was a full-time job and deserved more pay.

DESPITE Clarence Valley councillor Andrew Baker's best efforts, no councillors will be taking a pay rise in the 2018-19 financial year.

He put forward a motion that would have led to the mayor being paid $38,145 in addition to what other councillors are paid and the deputy mayor $3008.

The motion was voted down in favour of Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley's motion to pay councillors the same amount as in 2017/18. It is the fifth consecutive time councillors have voted down a pay rise.

Cr Greg Clancy said he felt it was important for the community to know how much work went into being a councillor and mayor.

"It shouldn't go unmentioned that there is a perception that councillors are fat cats and have their noses in the trough and are paid extreme amounts of money," he said.

"People need to have a close look at what we are paid and the amount of work we're supposed to do."

Cr Karen Toms added that the mayor should be commended for how much work went into the role.

"The mayor does an enormous amount of work and he shares his money to the deputy mayor," she said.

"(Being a councillor), it's a thankless job."