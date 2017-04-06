23°
News

Did the NBN let us down when disaster struck?

Charis Chang | 5th Apr 2017 7:23 AM Updated: 6th Apr 2017 8:26 AM
Courtney Cheshire

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS COMMUNITIES continue to deal with flooding and the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie in Queensland and NSW, Australians will have the first chance to see how the NBN stacks up in emergency situations.

One of the biggest changes the introduction of the NBN has created for disaster management is the loss of home landlines.

In previous emergency situations that caused blackouts, homeowners could still use their home phones, if it was a model that didn't require an external power source, to keep in touch with friends, relatives and authorities.

But with the compulsory switch to NBN, people can only have their phone services delivered via the internet and this does not work when there is no power.
 

Now that many regional areas have switched over to the NBN, how it functions in emergency situations will be an important test for the service.

Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Committee chair Tony Williams told ABC yesterday that authorities were asking residents to consider this change when deciding whether to evacuate ahead of a massive flood expected in Queensland.

"The landline [network] used to operate when there was loss of power ... with the rollout that ability will be lost," he said.
"Previously they always had that landline there, they could contact people so ... they need to carefully consider what they want to do, whether they want to sit it out or move to an evacuation centre."

 

Steven Andrew, 56, had his roof torn apart by cyclone Debbie, Airlie Beach post cyclone Debbie. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Steven Andrew, 56, had his roof torn apart by cyclone Debbie, Airlie Beach post cyclone Debbie. Photographer: Liam Kidston Liam Kidston

Most people now have mobile phones so losing their landline does not impact them as much as before, but these devices still require electricity to charge and so won't provide as much of a safety net as traditional phone services.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, those left stranded in Queensland's Airlie Beach without electricity or running water lined up to use public payphones as blackouts rendered some landlines useless.

Mobile services for some providers were also unavailable due to storm damage.

News.com.au's Emma Reynolds, who was in Airlie Beach when the cyclone hit, said it took two days for generators to be set up for the public to use, and people queued for hours to charge their mobiles, causing fights among frustrated tourists.

She said power outages also left people without access to much-needed information, with many getting their advice via gossip and rumours from others.

NBN users have also previously raised concerns about the internet phone service being unreliable and continually dropping out.

"The service will often drop out mid-conversation," Western Australia resident Geoff Levings told news.com.au.

"I talk to my wife three to four times a day and quite often the thing just stops, you don't get any warning."

A spokesman for NBN said there was no reason why a VOIP service should not operate as well as a public switched telephone network service.

"But this really does depend on how well the retail service provider sets up its network to deliver the service," he said.

The tension between NBN and internet service providers like Optus, Telstra and Barefoot Telecom, which Mr Levings pays to deliver his broadband service, is another relationship that will be tested during natural disasters.

Finder.com.au editor-in-chief Angus Kidman said communication between the NBN and its service providers could be a source of friction in dealing with a disaster like Cyclone Debbie, which would have been a challenge even pre-NBN.

This is because customers who have a problem with their NBN service can't contact NBN directly. Instead they have to report the problem to their service provider, who will then notify the NBN.

"We haven't yet seen how effective that communication between the NBN and internet service providers has been and whether that information is passed on," he said.

"Because of the scale of (the disaster), that could pose a challenge for them."

With the NBN rollout quite advanced in regional areas, Mr Levings said the recent extreme weather would reveal how quickly the NBN could respond to high demand situations and restore services in areas where lines may have been damaged by flooding or other factors.

"The big challenge will be how they respond, how quickly they get experts into those areas."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  communication nbn technology

Melrose suspension sends clear message against violence

Melrose suspension sends clear message against violence

AFTER pleading guilty to two charges Jay Melrose was suspended from playing rugby league and all other facets of the game until October 31, 2018.

Cops keep Coffs-Clarence crime in check

Suspected truck arson at JJ Richards

Major crimes down across local area command

Inspired by her beloved son who was murdered

SPEAK UP: Robyn Shelley's son Paul was murdered. She now provides bereavement support for other parents who have lost children.

'Hardest death for human beings to recover from'

Lunchtime Ladies: Busy mums squeeze in workout

Big River Gym Lunch Ladies is a fun 30 minute work out for people in their lunch breaks with Iritana Grey and Lauren Bond.

30-minute sessions help professional mums squeeze every ounce

Local Partners

Get your career started as a volunteer

Volunteering Clarence Valley is desperate for new volunteers

HUMP DAY: Grafton's own sex-themed 'Amazing Race'

Contest promotes sexual health education as part of Youth Week

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

How will the new bridge impact you?

A new view of the urban landscape around the Harwood Bridge.

Meeting in Yamba to discuss affects of Harwood Bridge on community

Let your imagination run wild with artist Meagan Jacobs

EXPERT: Meagan Jacobs is doing a Plunge workshop at Kingstudio in Maclean this weekend.

Plunge Festival workshop centres on land, environment and earth.

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show celebrating its 2000th episode next week.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

A scene from the movie Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes.

Harwood Island River Front Homestead

Harwood 2465

House 4 3 10 Contact Agent

Beautifully positioned taking in a sweeping Clarence River view, this extensively renovated residence will suit a variety of buyers looking to enjoy the unique...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Priced to sell!

Lot 225 Lower Coldstream Road, Calliope 2462

Rural 0 0 $179000

Comprising of 40 alluvial acres ready to put cattle straight onto, what else can you buy that gives you this value? Although a building entitlement is not...

Exceptional Potential, Convenient Location

130 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $249,000

With Grafton properties in such high demand, you should waste no time inspecting this one. A property that is going to spark interest from investors, first home...

Vacant Land 300m to River

12 Loxton Avenue, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence ... $195,000

652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence river. Vacant blocks like this are becoming a rarity in Iluka, so here is your chance to purchase a...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

Premium Property Premium Location

2 Queen Lane, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 2 Auction

Situated on Iluka bay this immaculately kept home offers forest framed water views across the bay and Clarence River. A convenient, short walk to cafes, shops and...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Position with further potential

205 Prince Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 Auction

This lovely 1940's style home offers very comfortable, practical living having had a major makeover a few years ago. Central position and set on a large 1,012m2...

Lovely Home in Great Location

27 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 $399,000

Set on an undulating 6,031sqm fully fenced block, is this lovely four bedroom home, perfect for the growing family who are after more space. Our vendors...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!