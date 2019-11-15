Did somebody poison the water hole?

Water will be drained from the Iluka reservoir after a break-in.

Water will be drained from the Iluka reservoir after a break-in. John McCutcheon

THOUSANDS of litres of water is set to be drained from the Iluka reservoir after break in at the site.

This afternoon Clarence Valley Council announced on their Facebook site "unauthorised access” was detected at the Iluka reservoir and thieves had stolen valuable equipment and cut communication lines.

Because of the damage at the site, council said they were unable to determine whether or not water had been "maliciously contaminated” which left them with no option but to drain the tank.

"Our water team is not having a great week,” the post read.

"NSW Health has advised that we empty, clean and refill the water tank, which we will do as soon as possible.”

Council notified police who were investigating the incident.

Council assured the public that there would be no impact on water supply in Iluka as the reservoir was used as a back-up for water supply and has not been in use since the incident.

"The community will continue to have access to water from Maclean as it usually does,” the post said.”

"If anyone has information about the crime, please contact the police.”