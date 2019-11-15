Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Water will be drained from the Iluka reservoir after a break-in.
Water will be drained from the Iluka reservoir after a break-in. John McCutcheon
Crime

Did somebody poison the water hole?

TIM JARRETT
by
15th Nov 2019 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of litres of water is set to be drained from the Iluka reservoir after break in at the site.

This afternoon Clarence Valley Council announced on their Facebook site "unauthorised access” was detected at the Iluka reservoir and thieves had stolen valuable equipment and cut communication lines.

Because of the damage at the site, council said they were unable to determine whether or not water had been "maliciously contaminated” which left them with no option but to drain the tank.

"Our water team is not having a great week,” the post read.

"NSW Health has advised that we empty, clean and refill the water tank, which we will do as soon as possible.”

Council notified police who were investigating the incident.

Council assured the public that there would be no impact on water supply in Iluka as the reservoir was used as a back-up for water supply and has not been in use since the incident.

"The community will continue to have access to water from Maclean as it usually does,” the post said.”

"If anyone has information about the crime, please contact the police.”

clarence crime clarence valley council iluka iluka reservoir water supply
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    The worst baby names of 2019

    The worst baby names of 2019
    • 15th Nov 2019 4:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        News Keep up to date on the latest Clarence bushfire information

        UPDATE: Clarence Valley Council lifts Level 4 restrictions

        UPDATE: Clarence Valley Council lifts Level 4 restrictions

        Council News Residents reminded that permanent water conservation measures apply

        Clarence shoppers brace themselves for tough fortnight

        premium_icon Clarence shoppers brace themselves for tough fortnight

        News Popular supermarket closing its doors for a refit

        Former Socceroo set to host free training session in Coffs

        premium_icon Former Socceroo set to host free training session in Coffs

        Soccer An international star from the golden days is coming to town.