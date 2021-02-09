Did your land value take a hit in wake of the bushfires?

The 2019 bushfires have had a lasting impact on the Clarence Valley, with the NSW Valuer General revealing areas hit hard by the disaster have seen a decrease in land values.

The total land value for the North Coast NSW region increased by 2.5 per cent between July 1, 2019 and July 1, 2020 from $87.1 billion to $89.3 billion.

“However, moderate to strong decreases in rural land values occurred in other localities including south of Grafton, Coutts Crossing and the Clarence River because of the 2019 bushfires,” NSW Valuer General Dr David Parker said.

“Decreases in land value were evident in some areas impacted by the 2019 bushfires such as Rappville and Whiporie.”

According to the NSW Valuer General’s report, rural land values in the region remained steady at 1.5 per cent and Kempsey (6 percent) experienced moderate increases due to continuing demand for good quality agricultural land with reliable water combined with strong commodity and stock prices.

Dr Parker said property sales were the most important factor valuers consider when determining land values.

“Last year was a difficult year for determining land values in the aftermath of last summer’s horrific bushfires, followed by the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” Dr Parker said.

“My office has undertaken separate studies of the impact of both bushfires and COVID-19 on the property market. Our valuers have applied the findings of these studies to affected areas and property types where there are insufficient sales available to determine the land values.”

Valuer General NSW has established a dedicated assistance line for landholders impacted by the 2019-20 bushfires, or who believe their land value has been impacted by COVID-19. Affected landholders are encouraged to call 1800 458 884.

“Land value is the value of the land only and does not include the value of a home or other structures,” Dr Parker said.

“Private contract valuers with expertise in their local areas have prepared the July 1 2020 land values on behalf of the Valuer General, to determine new land values across the region. The valuers consider a range of factors in determining land value including the features of the land and its legally permitted use.

“Valuer General NSW has quality assured the land values for fairness and consistency.”

Residential land values in the region increased slightly by 3.5 per cent however this trend varied across local government areas. Active tree change and sea change lifestyle buyers saw very strong increases in parts of the region including Byron Bay, Scotts Head, Gloucester and some villages in the Northern Rivers area. Decreases were evident in some areas impacted by the 2019 bushfire event, with the largest decreases in Rappville and Whiporie in Richmond Valley (-21 per cent).

Overall, commercial land values in the region experienced a moderate decrease of 8.1 per cent with commercial sites impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Commercial retail sites reliant on discretionary spending typically saw values decreases across the region while light industrial and warehousing commercial zoned sites were less impacted.

Industrial land values in the region experienced a moderate increase of 8.1 per cent, driven partly by demand for warehousing as more people shop online. Industrial land remained steady in most local government areas with a few exceptions. Kyogle (23.8 per cent) and Byron (34.4 per cent) saw very strong increases in industrial land values driven by a limited supply of thinly traded industrial land.

Dr Parker encouraged the public to visit https://www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au or call 1800 110 038 for more information on land values and the valuation system.