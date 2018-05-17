Menu
Diego Maradona has been named chairman of Belarus club Brest.
Soccer

Maradona named chairman of Belarus club

by AFP
17th May 2018 8:17 AM

DIEGO Maradona has signed a three-year contract to join top-flight Belarusian club Dynamo Brest as chairman, the club said.

Argentine legend Maradona, a former World Cup winner recognised as one of the all-time greats, last month stepped down as coach of United Arab Emirates second division club Al-Fujairah.

"Yes, Diego's with us!" the club wrote on its official Twitter account on Wednesday, following media rumours over the weekend.

Maradona, one of football's most divisive figures off the field, will oversee the "strategic development" of the club when he takes over following the June14-July 15 World Cup in Russia, according to a tweet.

Dynamo, based in the south-west of Belarus, are currently in eighth position in the country's Premier league.

