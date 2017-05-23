Diesel spill on Pacific Highway

A DIESEL spill has caused significant disruptions to traffic south of Grafton.

At about 1.15pm this afternoon a spill created a hazard on the Pacific Highway at Grays Road, Halfway Creek.

One of the southbound lanes remains closed and motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution.

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime Services are attending the incident. The Daily Examiner is investigating into the cause of the spill and will have more information soon.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

