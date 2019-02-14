Differing challenge for Clarence FFA Cup hopefuls

FFA CUP: The Clarence Valley's two FFA Cup contenders have had differing outcomes after the draw for the initial round of the competition was conducted on Monday night.

The Westlawn Tigers will play at home to the Taree Wildcats who will make the long trip up the highway to an expected Saturday match at Junction Hill.

Westlawn president and senior coach James Joyce said that they were excited at the prospect of playing a team from outside the region.

"In normal competition we play each of the teams three times, and I think one of the best things about the FFA Cup is you can play these teams outside the zone,” he said.

"And it could've been worse, we could've had to go out to Moree.”

The Taree side placed fourth in the Mid North Coast competition last year, something which Joyce said they were wary of putting too much credence in.

"It could be a strong competition, it could be weak so you don't know where they sit,” he said.

"The best thing, the sides are both unproven, we don't know them, and they don't know us.. and you go out on the day and you're either good enough or you're not.”

Premier League soccer local derby between Grafton United and Westlawn Tigers at Junction Hill. Adam Hourigan

Coincidentally, Joyce said the teams were in preliminary discussions to play a trial match last year which didn't eventuate, but almots a year to the day they'd play against each other in competition.

"We'll just focus on what we want to do, and it's a good test for our guys,” he said.

Joyce said the club had been in training for four weeks, and with up to 28 players at training had a good feel.

"Lots of the guys have been playing futsal, and we've been concentrating on fitness and ball work,” he said.

Joyce said he and his young side had taken confidence from their finish last year, and although they copped some bad results at the start of the season, was pleased to see his young brigade commit to a style of play and gain confidence from some results.”

"We beat Urunga, who we've never beaten in the five years, and we'll play the same brand of football, which is playing with the football and playing out from the back,” he said.

"We've got another year of confidence, another year of maturity and these guys are in good stead to have a pretty good run in the competition, and the cup.”

The Maclean Bobcats will make a trip south to a familiar opponent to play Boambee, and while the trip is a familiar one, stopping a side who made a deep run in the competition last year will be a tough assignment for the side.”

"We assume they're going to be a strong outfit judging by the last few years, and they're going to field a strong team,” coach Dennis Mavridis said.

"Last year they got into round six which is a great achievement and I'm sure they want to replicate that to prove to everyone it was no fluke.”

Mavridis also said he thought the format of the competition this year was exciting in the opportunity to play teams, but also said it brought with it logistical issues.

"There's a lot of cost involved, and organising of taking large groups of players such distances. Often you might even have to go down the day before,” he said.

The Bobcats have already opened their season with a 2-2 draw against South Lismore last weekend, and Mavridis said while both sides were understrength, he was pleased with the opportunity to blood some young talent.

"We had one 15 year old, and two others 16 which was really pleasing. They're really keen, and you've gotta give them a go,” he said.

"I'm really happy with the overall effort and the intent the guys are showing early in the season, so there's good signs.

"We won't be taking anything lightly. I'll get a strong outfit, and obviously we'd love to get a win against Boambee.”