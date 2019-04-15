Menu
Horizons is a new EP from Sunshine Coast singer and songwriter Stu White.
Difficult days inspire former chaplain's new EP of hope

15th Apr 2019 1:00 PM

SUNSHINE Coast singer-songwriter Stu White has drawn on his experiences working with teenagers to produce an 80s style surf album called Horizons.

 Featuring five new tracks, the EP has been recorded over the summer by veteran on the punk-rock scene, Carl W Jackson.

Horizons is reminiscent of 80s surf rock bands such as The Riptides and The Sunnyboys, a sound that White experienced growing up in the surf culture of the Gold Coast.

Opening track 'I've Just Driven From Peregian' is a nostalgic tribute to spending days at the beach surfing with mates.

Other tracks, such as 'Redemption' and the acoustic ballad 'Cracks in the Darkness', are inspired by his time as a chaplain at a large Sunshine Coast high school.

Former Caloundra High school captain Brylee Eather told a room of 120 people why her ‘Chappy’ Stuart White meant the world to her.
"In the 10 years I served as Chappy, I heard a lot of hard stories, and was privileged to walk alongside many young people and their families during difficult times," White says.

"These songs are about finding hope in the midst of pain and struggle."

Horizons is now available on all music sites including Spotify and iTunes: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/stuwhite/horizons
 

