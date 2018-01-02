Dig deep to find your inner sand artist

SAND ART: Steve Machel (right) shows off one of his expert designs ahead of the Yamba Rotary Family Fun Day on Main Beach.

IF YOU think your sand creations are worthy of a gallery, rather than the beach, Yamba Rotary is looking for you.

The Yamba Rotary Family Fun Day on the sand at Main Beach Yamba will be held on January 14, starting at 9.30am, and Yamba Rotary's Gayle Doe said they're looking for the best beach artists.

"Last year we were very busy with 44 teams and a total of 131 competitors,” she said.

"We have been sponsored by the Clarence Valley Council this year, enabling Rotary to offer this community event free.”

Registration for the sand-modelling competition will start at 9.30am, with groups staking their 3x3m "plot of land” on a first come, first served basis.

The competition starts at 10.30am with teams of maximum four people competing against each other in making their own sand-modelling design with cars, sea creatures, animals, space creatures and the traditional sandcastles popular each year in the fierce competition.

If you're looking for inspiration, expert sandologist Steve Machel is on hand to offer contestants hints and tips on how to make the best design using nothing but sand, water, a small beach spade, butter knife and brush.

Steve starts his design around 9am at Yamba's Main Beach and families are welcome to come down and watch his design take shape.

Each team has one hour to complete their design with only natural items and a bucket and spade. There is an under-7 years section and a senior section, with trophies for the winners.