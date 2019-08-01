Diggers Camp road a hazard say fed up residents

FED UP: Residents of Diggers Camp stand in one of the many potholes they avoid on a regular basis on Diggers Camp Rd. INSET: Some of the potholes along Diggers Camp Rd.

WHEN many of the permanent residents of Diggers Camp moved there, they knew the only road in and out was bad. However, with more tourists and visitors than ever making the journey to the seaside village, Diggers Camp Rd has not been able to keep up with the village's increasing popularity, and they have reached breaking point over the road's condition.

Residents say the road is getting worse and worse, and with their calls for an upgrade of the road going unheard or ignored by Clarence Valley Council, they fear a serious accident is only around the corner.

Jane Paxton, who has lived at Diggers Camp for 25 years, said council is right to promote Diggers Camp as a tourist destination, but with the road full of potholes and corrugations, it was a safety hazard to drive on.

"The condition of the road I think will stop a lot of people from visiting, I have friends and family that won't visit because of the state of the road," she said.

"The volume of traffic on the road has grown and grown, and as the place has become more popular the road just hasn't kept up.

"Those of us that live out here and use the road on a regular basis are just fed up with it, and we're sick of being ignored and not listened to by council.

"We've been trying to get something done about this road for years now, and we haven't got anywhere.

"There's been numerous prangs on that road, and we have to bear the brunt of the costs incurred to maintain our cars. You have to drive on the wrong side of the road to avoid the potholes, which isn't safe."

Ms Paxton said the current grading schedule was insufficient in keeping the condition of Diggers Camp Rd safe, and a total upgrade of the road surface was needed.

"The road should be graded on a needs basis. If it gets graded before the school holidays, after two weeks it's wrecked again from the holiday traffic, and then the residents have to put up with it for the next six months," she said.

"Council needs to do a better job with this road, because grading just isn't good enough. It needs an upgrade, and not in four years, because the traffic is only going to increase."

A council spokesperson said grading and resheeting of Diggers Camp Road is scheduled for the end of August. It will be done in three sections and will cover about two kilometres of road in total. A budget of $50,000 has been allocated.