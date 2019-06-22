Digital age offers connection to past

Helen Smith (centre) looks at the display of old photographs as part of the Daily Examiner's 160th birthday open day.

Helen Smith (centre) looks at the display of old photographs as part of the Daily Examiner's 160th birthday open day. Adam Hourigan

WHILE The Daily Examiner in print was the focus of yesterday's festivities, some recognised its new role online.

Coutts Crossing resident Peter Martin pointed out the significance of the paper's reach now that it is available online to almost anyone, anywhere in the world.

"There will be a lot of people who previously lived in the area who will be able to see what is going on in the Clarence Valley,” he said.

"It is not just a newspaper for the Clarence Valley, its a newspaper for those who used to live in the Clarence Valley too.”

Mr Martin is an avid reader of newspapers from places he has lived all over the world, including the United States and the town of his birth in England.

"I even look at the Daily Echo from Southampton and that brings me all the local news from there and occasionally I pick up stories of people I knew 60 or 70 years ago.”

The interest Mr Martin has in the changing media landscape does not stop at digital technology, as he enjoyed looking through old newspapers which can tell us more about how we used to live than simply examining events which took place.

"The news is the news but it is funny, the most interesting thing is often looking at the adverts and what they advertise, including the various medicines,” he said

"Looking at the way they talk about people, particularly women where they were the husbands chattels and they would be 'Mrs Peter Jones' rather than putting in the woman's first name.”

The World War II poster entitled "Historical Record of the Second European World War” also piqued Mr Martin's interest. "Obviously it was seen as Europe's war with very little thought to what was happening in the Pacific.”