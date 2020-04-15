DIGITAL CLARENCE: Bowlo takes to the web

AN ONLINE charity raffle could turn into something like Bowlo Idol as staff show off their skills to the world.

Hot on the heels of its wildly popular online Easter egg raffle, Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba went one better, hosting a seafood raffle broadcast live via Facebook.

Marketing manager Blake Wolfe said they came up with the idea after looking for ways to stay engaged with the community, while making use of 15 pre-ordered Easter-egg baskets which had been delivered.

“We could have left them for staff to sit around and eat but we thought this was a better idea,” he said.

The raffles have raised more than $1000 for local community organisations including the Maclean Hospital Auxiliary and Yamba Lions Club.

When Mr Wolfe was asked if there was a bit of competition between staff and management over who the best online raffle star was, he laughed and said while they would take it in turns, the community could definitely have a say.

“Yeah there is a little bit (of competition) I must say.

“Phil (Boughton, chief executive) called last week and there were a few comments to bring back Blake so I made sure to let him know.”

The next raffle will be 3pm Friday when 20 gift cards are up for grabs and the money raised will go to Yamba Rotary.

Anyone can participate in the raffles and Mr Wolfe said people should keep an eye on the Bowlo’s Facebook page for details.

“We are still engaging with our members and social media is a great way to do that,” he said. “We want to let all our members know we miss them and I’m sure they miss us too. We will be back.”