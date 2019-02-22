Digital presence key to success for small business

BUSINESS BREAKFAST: Robyn Simon with State Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis and Phil Bellety of Clarence Chamber of Commerce

THE huge changes in the business world brought about by digital technology was the focus of the Clarence Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast at the Clocktower Hotel on Wednesday.

Guest speaker, Robyn Simon, digital business advisor from the Australian Small Business Advisory Service, wanted to enable people to take advantage of emerging digital technologies and successfully navigate a changing digital landscape.

"It has been shown that digitally savvy businesses are 50 per cent more likely to be showing growth than their non-digital competitors,” she said.

"What people often forget is that by 2020, 50 per cent of the workforce will be made up of people from Generation-Y and Generation-Z, and close to 70 per cent by 2025.”

"These are people who have grown up with their parents' iphone in their hands and will hold the balance of power when it comes to discretionary spending.”

Mrs Simon is passionate about these issues and implores businesses to get on board with strategies that build connections between themselves and consumers.

The use of digital platforms like Facebook and Google were key to expanding any small businesses.

"Despite what some people say, Facebook is not going anywhere,” she said.

"It is still growing and people are increasingly using it to search for products and businesses online.”

The availability of information to consumers is important when growing an online presence, especially at a time when people are more likely to use internet platforms to spread positive consumer experiences.

"Businesses can maximise their potential by increasing the amount of information they put online, the more information on things like Google my business the better,” she said.

"Gather positive reviews, use incentives to maximise them. People are often saying good things but people need to get them to put it online.”

The proliferation of consumer ratings systems also brings with it risks that businesses should prepare with increased ability for the consumer to affect businesses with negative comments.

"Every business should consider a reputation management plan,” she said

"Overnight consumers can impact the health an well-being of a business.

"So people need to make sure they have a quick response.”