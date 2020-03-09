Menu
A dingo has been struck and killed by a car on Fraser Island.
A dingo has been struck and killed by a car on Fraser Island.
Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
7th Mar 2020 10:20 PM | Updated: 9th Mar 2020 6:50 AM
A DINGO is dead after it was allegedly deliberately struck by a vehicle on Fraser Island.

Kristy Brown posted to Fraser Island 4x4, Fishing and Camping, sharing what she said she had witnessed on the island on Friday.

She claimed a man in a silver Landcruiser "sped up and swerved into the defenceless animal".

"Unfortunately the dingo was killed and old mate just kept going," she wrote.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science confirmed an investigation was underway.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers, working with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation, are investigating an incident on Fraser Island which resulted in a wongari (dingo) being killed on Orchid Beach," she said.

"QPWS has received multiple eyewitness accounts of a silver Landcruiser driving erratically along the beach front before hitting and killing a wongari (dingo)."

Queensland Police have been notified and are assisting with the investigation.

The wongari carcass has been collected and an autopsy will be conducted.

