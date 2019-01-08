Dining out trend growing in Maclean

Tartan Pizza shop owners Shane Obrist and Damian Sowerbutts are excited about their new business opening!

NEW life has been injected into Maclean's otherwise stale after-hours dining options with plans of creating a new foodie destination.

By 6pm most nights, streets are scarce of human traffic with dinner options limited to the traditional offerings of pub grub or takeaway.

Botero Roastery and Café tested the waters a few years ago, with most nights booked out. Despite their success, very few businesses followed the demand.

However, with two new restaurants opening late last year, life after 5pm is beginning to creep back into the town centre. Black Swan Ristorante Pizzeria in 8 Clyde St, the recently opened Polish and German restaurant, has brought a hearty European flavour to the Scottish town while offering a cosy space to drink coffee or wine, devour great food and chat with friends and family well into the evening.

Meanwhile, Tartan Pizza on 245 River Street has been doing a roaring trade since opening late 2018, with more than 120 pizzas made during their first night of trading.

Having seen the benefits of twilight operation, Coffee Art Café is expected to join the movement later this year.

"We have plans to transform the establishment into a restaurant that cater to both a Vietnamese and Australian palate," MrJames said.

Although new to the area, MrJames said it was clear Maclean had a lot of potential for the hospitality industry.

"It's a beautiful town that's proud of its heritage, but it also has to grow," he said.

Mr James added that the current infrastructure developments, while frustrating at times, were necessary to keep Maclean alive.

"It can't stay behind like it was 30 years ago. If towns don't change, they die and with this new ... infrastructural change, it should improve the economies of shop owners in town.