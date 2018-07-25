DINJERRA ROAD: A 'nightmare'

Rick Murray and Terry Banks gazing out on Dinjerra Road in Glenugie.

Rick Murray and Terry Banks gazing out on Dinjerra Road in Glenugie. Ebony Stansfield

RESIDENTS of Dinjerra Road at Glenugie have pleaded for more than 15 years for safer access to their properties.

The road is currently heavily corrugated and one resident said they felt quite defeated about the situation.

Another resident, Mick Hindmarsh, lives along the road with his wife Tracy. He said people had to drive less than 20km/h because of the corrugations.

Terry Banks has lived on the road since the 1980s and said the corrugations were so deep they were wrecking cars.

"It just destroys the suspension and other parts of the car. If you slow down to 60 it does the same thing... if you slow down to 40 it's still doing the same thing,” he said.

Some residents said they have had to upgrade their cars because they were falling apart due to the state of the road.

The recent lack of rain has made the road particularly dusty and residents Ted and June Northwood's house has become covered in thick orange-red dust which clings to their roof, gets into their water tank, and into their drinking water.

Mrs Northwood said cars attempting to avoid the corrugations on the road had almost caused collisions as the dust impacts driver vision.

Another resident David McIntyre, who has been living on the road since 1997, described the road as a nightmare.

He said when Clarence Valley Council does grade road, they are only on it for half a day 'if they are lucky'.

"We only need a bit of a downpour and it corrugates,” Mr McIntyre said.

"We are not asking the world, we just want it maintained.”

Another resident Rick Murray described the road as a disgrace and dangerous.

When Mr Murray said when he first moved to the area five years ago it was graded three to four times a year.

"Maintenance has been let go, the standard of construction is not adequate,” he said.

The road was originally taken over by Ulmarra Council in the late 1980s from developers, and is now maintained by Clarence Valley Council.

Some of the residents met with Clarence Valley Council works and civil director Troy Anderson in late June about the road and others have contacted the council previously.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesperson said the road experienced about 150 vehicle movements per day and has a twice-yearly annual grading schedule with the road next due to be graded in early August.

Mr Anderson said there was no immediate fix to maintenance issues affecting unsealed roads within the council boundaries.

"Because of a shortage of funds, our approach to unsealed roads has been to do our best to keep them serviceable,” Mr Anderson said.

"With the approval of a Special Rate Variation that approach will change over time.

"It will give us additional revenue to undertake lasting repairs, not just patch ups.

"We won't get the full financial benefits of the SRV for at least another three years, so residents will need to be patient.”

Mr Anderson said council would soon start a trial aimed at determining what treatment methods provided the best long-term maintenance of unsealed roads.

"Those trials will guide how we manage our network of 983 kilometres of unsealed roads,” he said.