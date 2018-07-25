DINJERRA ROAD: What the residents say

THE RESIDENTS OF DINJERRA

Some of the corrugation on Dinjerra Road. Ebony Stansfield

Rick Murray

THE DRIVE on Dinjerra Road is one big balancing act, according to resident Rick Murray.

"You can't see across the bridges, you've got to nearly pull up to get across the bridge safely but what if you pull up and someone comes around the corner, you can't move," he said.

Mr Murray said the bridges were dangerous, especially at certain times of the day.

"There have been a few crashes. There has been at least one motor car written off on it."

"The road needs to be in a safer condition to minimise."

He said he felt frustration from day-to-day use of the road. "It's just dangerous."

Rick said he supported the study on road surfaces that went through council in March.

"I was one of the people who supported it, now you got the money, now I want the roads fixed," he said.

Mr Murray said the prognosis in the next year or two was not good. "We have tried a co-operative approach. Maybe it'll work in the long term but certainly not at the moment, it's getting close to the worst it's been," he said.

Terry Banks

Terry Banks said it was so bad he had not brought things home in his trailer because he knew he could not bring them across the corrugated road.

"You know its too bouncy, so you don't do it," he said.

Mr Banks said they had tried different stuff on the roads in the past 12-18 months with road surfaces.

"I don't think it worked because it doesn't make any differences, there are only a certain different patches that are traffic-able all the time," he said.

Mr Banks, Mr Murray and some other residents went to the council and put forward a recommendation to grade the first 2-3km of the road more frequently to four times a year and the rest to once a year.

A parent from Dinjerra Road

A PARENT says she is surprised residents haven't killed each other at the school bus drop off on Dinjerra Rd at Glenugie.

The resident said she sometimes couldn't see anything because of the dust.

"All those cars going up and going down just for the bus stop... it gets quite congested," she said.

Another resident, Terry Banks, described the situation as a Catch 22.

"There are so many people driving up and down the road because the school bus won't come up the road, and they won't fix the road because the school bus doesn't use it," he said.

The other resident said she felt defeated.

"There are only 30 houses compared to the rest of the council area. They are just going to buffer 30 people's complaints," she said.

She said the road "really, really damages'' cars.

Her daughter is a show jumper, but the family was unable to put their horse in their truck because the road was too rough.

"We ride to the truck stop and put the horse in there."

She said the road had significant hotspots and should be monitored as a whole.

She said council should come for a short time to patch the worst spots and then do an overall grading every six months.

Mick and Tracy Hindmarsh

MICK Hindmarsh has described Dinjerra Road as a 'bloody mess'.

Mr Hindmarsh and his wife Tracy have lived along Dinjerra Road for 10 years and said the road had gotten worse over that time.

"When we first got here they used to grade it six times a year I suppose, four to six," Mr Hindmarsh said.

He said they wanted the road to be maintained more often and grade it with 'decent stuff'.

"It's all corrugated, the last council who come out said the road was fine," he said.

Mr Hindmarsh said residents had to drive 20km/h because of the corrugation.

He described the road as dangerous.

"Truly a lot of people live on the road and go out and meet the bus for the kids," he said.

"Every time council comes out, they do a five second job."

Mr Hindmarsh claimed sealing the road was part of the deal when council first subdivided it.

"They had to seal the road and it all absorbed," he said.

Mrs Hindmarsh previously had a small car which fell apart from the road. She said she had to get all the joints in her car fixed, with Mr Hindmarsh noting they regularly had to fix their cars.

(B) Mick Hindmarsh and Ted Northwood.(F) Tracy Hindmarsh and June Northwood. Ebony Stansfield

Ted and June Northwood.

THE red-orange dust that lingers whenever a car drives past their property has became a health problem for Ted and June Northwood.

"The dust washes off the roof and into our water tank and the water supply," Mrs Northwood said.

She said it costs up to $400 to get the tank cleaned of dust.

"The slush that came out of the bottom of the tank, it was disgusting, it's a health problem," she said.

She said she could see the settled dust on her bed covers in her bedroom, with the dust also contributing to her sinus issues.

Mr and Mrs Northwood also want safer access to their properties.

"It's dangerous to drive on the road," she said.

Mrs Northwood said residents have even taken to fixing the corrugations by dragging things behind their vehicles to try to smooth out the road.

The couple said ideally they wanted the road sealed.

"If they sealed the road they wouldn't have to maintain it as much," she said.

"It might cost them a lot of money to start with but in the end they will save money because they won't have to come out here all the time," she said.