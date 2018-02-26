Dinner to celebrate our amazing women

THE tireless efforts of the Valley's aboriginal women will be celebrated at the inaugural Tidda Queens Dinner to be held early next month.

Coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8 and this years NAIDOC theme 'Because of her, we can,' organisers Bianca Monaghan and Rachael Cavanagh said it was the perfect time to launch what they expect to be an annual event in the Clarence Valley.

"We noticed our women don't get enough recognition for the work that they do, so with this event, we can celebrate all the deadly work that the Aboriginal women do in the Clarence Valley,” Ms Monaghan said.

"We have some amazing foster mums, the amazing women that we have working at our schools who follow the kids from Kindy right through to their HSC.

"They do amazing jobs for our community and we want to shine the light on that.”

Ms Monaghan said that community members were encouraged to nominate an inspiring aboriginal woman in their lives.

"And we're not talking about people in services, we're talking about those who are just everyday women," Ms Monaghan said.

While the focus of the night is to celebrate the efforts of local aboriginal women, Ms Cavanagh said everyone was welcome to attend.

"Men are more than welcome to attend, and we even encourage them to nominate the amazing women in their lives,” she said.

The Tidda Queens Dinner is a formal affair that includes entertainment and guest speakers. It will be held at Grafton HeadSpace on Saturday, March 10 from 6pm.

Tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase at the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre. Alternatively, they can be purchased through their Tidda Queens Dinner Facebook page.

For more information, or to nominate someone for the night, please contact Rachael Cavanagh 0408 731 087 or Bianca Monaghan 0403 933 845.