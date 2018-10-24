Dirt drags called off after heavy deluge

Dylan Holder was like lightning through the middle section of the Gnudwoc Park drag strip during the 24th annual Jacaranda Dirt Drags.

MOTORSPORT: South Grafton Ex-Services Motorcycle Club has been dealt a crushing blow, with the annual Jacaranda Dirt Drags ruled off the track before an engine had been kicked over.

Despite the club hosting several working bees leading up to the event, the heavy downpour on Sunday had Gnudwoc Park looking more like a river than a racetrack.

"We had the grader booked in to work on the track on Monday, but after that deluge there just wasn't an opportunity,” club secretary Narelle Rankin said.

"With all the work that has to go ijnto the track this week, there was not going to be enough time. We made the decision to call it off early for the better of all people who had registered for the event.”

Registration s had flown in from across NSW and Queensland, with the unique event capturing the attention of the Australian motorsport world.

"It is different and unique to the motocross calendar,” Rankin said. "People look forward to the event each year, not only for the competition side of things, but also because it is a great chance to work on the fundamentals like race starts.

"It's like Grafton lives under its own umbrella for the winter and then as soon as you mention dirt drags the rain comes.

"I think everyone is a bit flat. We look forward to this event every year and it is a shame to lose it.

The club will now look at the possibility of rescheduling the dirt drags to a later date, but Rankin confirmed it won't be any time this year.

"The motocross calendar is pretty full for the rest of the year, but we will hold a committee meeting and work out where we go from here,” she said.