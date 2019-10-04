Dirt set to fly as regulars back behind the wheel

SPEEDWAY: The improvements made on the Grafton Speedway Track will be on show when the 2019-20 season opener at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway revs up tomorrow night.

Organisers have an adrenaline-charged, massive schedule of six different classes on offer, headlined by the popular V8 Dirt Modifieds and the NSW Demo Derby Title clash.

It has been a long off season, during which a number of developments have taken place to improve the 440m track and its facilities.

Drivers, track officials and fans alike are eager to get the season underway, and what better way to do it than by hosting an event that offers something for everyone?

Fans of the fast-paced V8 Dirt Modifieds can expect to see the regulars back behind the steering wheel, including Grafton local Andrew Firth, who will be hoping for a repeat of last season's results, which included a trio of feature-race victories at his home track.

Joining Firth on track will be his daughter and fellow V8 Dirt Modified driver Taylah Firth, who will be competing in the Sportsman category, along with leading Sportsman competitor Trevor Wiley (Qld).

Grafton father-daughter duo Taylah and Andrew Firth pose after winning a V8 dirt modifieds feature. Shaq's Speedway Pics

The hard-charging Corbett brothers Chris and Dale and regular Grafton racers will be missing from the line-up during the season opener as they take on America's best in Super Dirt Week in New York.

The Grafton Speedway crew wish them all the best.

With state title honours on the line, the Demo Derby drivers are sure to put on a great show, particularly following last season's title event which was cut short because of a crash, ultimately resulting in no winner.

While the remaining five drivers split the prize money between them and reached a mutual decision to award the winner's trophy to Brad Thompson, whose car had sustained the least damaged, they'll be keen to remove any ambiguity from this season's running of the event.

Completing the support program will be Production Sedans, RSA Street Stockers, RSA 4 Cylinder Sedans and Junior Sedans.

Unfortunately as previously schedule, the Yeah the Boys band will be unable to attend this event.

However, a Nissan vs Toyota 4WD Show 'n' Shine will take place from 1pm, with racing to commence at 6pm.

Track entry prices are as follows: family (two adults and two high school aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under 12) FREE.

Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is located at the Grafton Showground on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession's Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2019-20 season. Based in Grafton, Hession's Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices.

To find out more about their products, contact them on 0266423085 or visit their website at www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.

For more information, contact Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway Promotions Manager Troy Saville on 0455948802.

You can also visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.