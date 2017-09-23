Dirtgirl first choice on Second Hand Saturday

Dirtgirl led a large contingent of kids around the Maclean Community Preschool on her first stop of a tour of the many Second Hand Saturday garage sales throughout the Clarence Valley.

IT'S NOT often that a throng of children will bypass a sausage sandwich and more toys than you could play with, but for the kids who turned up at Maclean Community Preschool, they only had eyes for one person.

Dirtgirl bounded into the school, and with a pied-piper like attraction, led the children around the garage sale, garden and playground.

Everything was discussed from proper planting techniques, to the best toys, and of course, the obligatory photo for eager parents hovering with iPhones.

Dirtgirl's visit was part of her tour of some of the 80-plus garage sales throughout the Clarence Valley as part of Second Hand Saturday. The day is coordinated by North East Waste as an annual awareness campaign to reduce the amount of household goods going into landfill. Throughou the North Coast there were around 800 sales taking place selling all sorts of pre-loved items.

For the Maclean Community Preschool, their donated goods and proceeds raised from stall holders contributed towards continuing their garden project and upgrade of the kitchen.