Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLEANING UP: Dirtgirl with Grace Wickland, 8, Hugh Wickland, 7, and Lily Grant, 7, picking up rubbish at Airforce Beach, Evans Head.
CLEANING UP: Dirtgirl with Grace Wickland, 8, Hugh Wickland, 7, and Lily Grant, 7, picking up rubbish at Airforce Beach, Evans Head. Susanna Freymark
Environment

Dirtgirl helps clean up the beach

by Susanna Freymark
10th Apr 2018 3:09 PM

DIRTGIRL joined the regular monthly clean-up crew at Airforce Beach, Evans Head, on Sunday.

Woodburn's Gavin Begbie gave dirtgirl a large bag and with children following, they scoured the beach for rubbish.

"It's the fourth time this year we've done the clean-up,” Mr Begbie said.

He was pleased to have children's television character dirtgirl helping out.

Dirtgirlworld creator Cate McQuillen said dirtgirl had been out and about along the coast and had visited Mullumbimby to celebrate reusable bags before heading to the sandy shores of Evans Head.

"Today is the other side of it,” Ms McQuillen said.

"When we litter it washes up here. Nothing goes away so we have to pick it up and put it in the bin.”

Dirtgirl was thrilled to be at the beach.

"She's so excited,” Ms McQuillen said.

Mary Ward's grandchildren from Brisbane were excited too.

Grace and Hugh Wickland were visiting their grandparents in Evans Head when they heard about dirtgirl at Airforce Beach.

Information: Keep It Clean Facebook.

beach clean up cate mcquillan dirtgirl evans head northern rivers environment
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Friends, patrons and family in mourning

    Friends, patrons and family in mourning

    News Community coming to terms with sudden loss of one of their own

    High temperatures to affect pool closure

    High temperatures to affect pool closure

    News You've got an extra week to enjoy the slide at the Grafton pool

    Win a Brisbane footy weekend escape

    Win a Brisbane footy weekend escape

    News Win a chance to watch the Lions in action at The Gabba

    Happy hens at the Whiddon 'farm'

    Happy hens at the Whiddon 'farm'

    News Hogan clucky after meeting aged care community's new resident

    Local Partners