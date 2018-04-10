Dirtgirl helps clean up the beach

CLEANING UP: Dirtgirl with Grace Wickland, 8, Hugh Wickland, 7, and Lily Grant, 7, picking up rubbish at Airforce Beach, Evans Head.

CLEANING UP: Dirtgirl with Grace Wickland, 8, Hugh Wickland, 7, and Lily Grant, 7, picking up rubbish at Airforce Beach, Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

DIRTGIRL joined the regular monthly clean-up crew at Airforce Beach, Evans Head, on Sunday.

Woodburn's Gavin Begbie gave dirtgirl a large bag and with children following, they scoured the beach for rubbish.

"It's the fourth time this year we've done the clean-up,” Mr Begbie said.

He was pleased to have children's television character dirtgirl helping out.

Dirtgirlworld creator Cate McQuillen said dirtgirl had been out and about along the coast and had visited Mullumbimby to celebrate reusable bags before heading to the sandy shores of Evans Head.

"Today is the other side of it,” Ms McQuillen said.

"When we litter it washes up here. Nothing goes away so we have to pick it up and put it in the bin.”

Dirtgirl was thrilled to be at the beach.

"She's so excited,” Ms McQuillen said.

Mary Ward's grandchildren from Brisbane were excited too.

Grace and Hugh Wickland were visiting their grandparents in Evans Head when they heard about dirtgirl at Airforce Beach.

Information: Keep It Clean Facebook.