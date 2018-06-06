Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lauren Walters, 11, gets to be Dirtgirl, with the real deal at Grafton Shoppingworld's Plastic Bag detox day.
Lauren Walters, 11, gets to be Dirtgirl, with the real deal at Grafton Shoppingworld's Plastic Bag detox day. Adam Hourigan
News

Dirtgirl launches free plastic bag detox program

Jarrard Potter
by
6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

IT TAKES 21 days to break a habit and establish a new one, and the Clarence Valley's favourite eco-warrior Dirtgirl is looking to help us break our habit with single-use plastic bags.

Dirtgirl launched the 21 Day Plastic Free Detox at Grafton Shoppingworld yesterday on World Environment Day, and said she was excited to see people use less plastic in their lives.

"Australians use four billion plastic bags a year; that's 200 plus plastic bags per person, and 97 per cent of those end up in landfill,” Dirtgirl said.

"We haven't had plastic on this planet for very long and everyone's realising now no matter who they vote for, how old they are or where they live, they can't keep using plastic the way they have been. It's literally filling up our planet and ending up in our marine life, which ends up in our tummies.

"We can choose better, and it's easy. Once you start looking into it and change your habits then it's just a different way of doing things.”

Dirtgirl said simply swapping single-use plastic bags to reusable bags can have a big impact on our environment.

"The thing is that plastic doesn't break down, it breaks up, so it turns into microplastics and even when they're breaking up, there's still chemicals that go into our oceans and atmosphere, it never goes away,” she said.

To sign up for the detox program, visit www.getgrubbytv.com.au.

detox dirtgirl plastic bags single use plastic bags
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Who's rescuing the rescuers?' Rescue vet's plea for help

    premium_icon 'Who's rescuing the rescuers?' Rescue vet's plea for help

    Politics Former rescue head calls for better protection for paramedics

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash charges

    premium_icon Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash charges

    News Passenger died in crash after car was travelling up to 150km/h

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Stitches won't stop young sports star

    premium_icon Stitches won't stop young sports star

    Rugby League South High footy player takes junior award

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    ED WAIT: How did our hospitals do this summer?

    premium_icon ED WAIT: How did our hospitals do this summer?

    Health Figures released for new year emergency department figures

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners