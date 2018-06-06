Dirtgirl launches free plastic bag detox program

Lauren Walters, 11, gets to be Dirtgirl, with the real deal at Grafton Shoppingworld's Plastic Bag detox day.

IT TAKES 21 days to break a habit and establish a new one, and the Clarence Valley's favourite eco-warrior Dirtgirl is looking to help us break our habit with single-use plastic bags.

Dirtgirl launched the 21 Day Plastic Free Detox at Grafton Shoppingworld yesterday on World Environment Day, and said she was excited to see people use less plastic in their lives.

"Australians use four billion plastic bags a year; that's 200 plus plastic bags per person, and 97 per cent of those end up in landfill,” Dirtgirl said.

"We haven't had plastic on this planet for very long and everyone's realising now no matter who they vote for, how old they are or where they live, they can't keep using plastic the way they have been. It's literally filling up our planet and ending up in our marine life, which ends up in our tummies.

"We can choose better, and it's easy. Once you start looking into it and change your habits then it's just a different way of doing things.”

Dirtgirl said simply swapping single-use plastic bags to reusable bags can have a big impact on our environment.

"The thing is that plastic doesn't break down, it breaks up, so it turns into microplastics and even when they're breaking up, there's still chemicals that go into our oceans and atmosphere, it never goes away,” she said.

To sign up for the detox program, visit www.getgrubbytv.com.au.