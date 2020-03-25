Menu
Dirtgirl
News

Dirtgirl’s message cuts through

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Mar 2020 1:00 AM
A THREE-YEAR mission to bring the issue of waste management to the national level culminated in a Federal Government conference for Dirtgirl.

The National Plastics Summit 2020 held at Parliament House in Canberra in March involved ministers, industry leaders, professionals - and a team of young futurists.

The summit showcased and identified new solutions to the plastic waste challenge and Dirtgirl was stoked to be a part of the process that made it happen.

"It's a great feeling when you're passionate about something, make a plan and then see it come to fruition," Dirtgirl said.

Having attended previous conferences, spoken at forums, run events and delivered keynote speeches, while meeting with various State and Federal Ministers, Dirtgirl created a petition about the importance of education around waste management delivering it to then environment Minister Josh Frydenberg with pages of signatures from industry heavy weights.

"And the rest is history," Dirtgirl said about the national significant event.

"I'm looking forward to getting even more involved as I love education and working with communities, but I've got lots of other fun things going on at the moment."

