Dirtgirls to debut in Grafton at world premiere

Mini dirtgirl Danielle Hay with dirtgirl Maree Lowes during filming of the brand new series Get Grubby TV. Grafton fans will get the chance to see it on the big screen at its world premiere ahead of nation's television audience.

WE love a world premiere here in Grafton, especially a secret, free one and if you are around early Friday evening you too can be a part of this sneaky preview.

Our local lass Dirtgirl will make her big screen debut at the Saraton Theatre with her gang when the first two episodes of the new series of Get Grubby TV will be revealed to the public.

Dirtgirl, Scrapboy, Costa will have starring roles along with a few newcomers including the Clarence Valley's home-grown mini dirtgirl Danielle Hay whose special performance will be part of the screening in the cinema's main theatre at 6pm.

Co-creator Cate McQuillen said there would be two 15-minute episodes and encouraged fans to come along and get into the spirit of getting grubby.

"It's free to attendbut as a special condition we'd love you to dress up in the Get Grubby theme, anything to do with nature or getting grubby outside,” Ms McQuillen said.

The world premiere screening was a surprise, and Ms McQuillen said there were others in store for dirtgirlworld fans.

"Let's just say there will be more than one special guest attending the premiere but you'll have to be there to see for yourself...” she said.

For ease of entry phone the Saraton to reserve your seats on 66421633.