26°
News

Dirtgirls to debut in Grafton at world premiere

Lesley Apps
| 24th Aug 2017 6:00 PM
Mini dirtgirl Danielle Hay with dirtgirl Maree Lowes during filming of the brand new series Get Grubby TV. Grafton fans will get the chance to see it on the big screen at its world premiere ahead of nation's television audience.
Mini dirtgirl Danielle Hay with dirtgirl Maree Lowes during filming of the brand new series Get Grubby TV. Grafton fans will get the chance to see it on the big screen at its world premiere ahead of nation's television audience. JImmy Malecki Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE love a world premiere here in Grafton, especially a secret, free one and if you are around early Friday evening you too can be a part of this sneaky preview.

Our local lass Dirtgirl will make her big screen debut at the Saraton Theatre with her gang when the first two episodes of the new series of Get Grubby TV will be revealed to the public.

Dirtgirl, Scrapboy, Costa will have starring roles along with a few newcomers including the Clarence Valley's home-grown mini dirtgirl Danielle Hay whose special performance will be part of the screening in the cinema's main theatre at 6pm.

Co-creator Cate McQuillen said there would be two 15-minute episodes and encouraged fans to come along and get into the spirit of getting grubby.

"It's free to attendbut as a special condition we'd love you to dress up in the Get Grubby theme, anything to do with nature or getting grubby outside,” Ms McQuillen said.

The world premiere screening was a surprise, and Ms McQuillen said there were others in store for dirtgirlworld fans.

"Let's just say there will be more than one special guest attending the premiere but you'll have to be there to see for yourself...” she said.

For ease of entry phone the Saraton to reserve your seats on 66421633.

  • Get Grubby TV is the brand new live action version of beloved kids TV show dirtgirlworld. While Grafton gets a first look on the Saraton's big screen, the rest of the country can check it out when it makes its TV debut on ABC Kids on Monday, September 4 at 8.20 am.
Grafton Daily Examiner
How to see the International Space Station fly past

How to see the International Space Station fly past

GET those telescopes ready, because the International Space Station will be making another pass tonight.

Mums join forces for picnic and support

BIG HAUL: The first Clarence Valley Babes and Picnics event raised food for the Maclean Soup Kitchen.

A new mothers group donated food to soup kitchen after first meeting

Eight seconds of PBR action is all it takes

BUCKING: Cody Heffernan on Cloud Jumper for 0 points in round 1 of the PBR Australian tour - the Cairns Invitational.

With just over a week to go, Cody Heffernan prepares for Grafton PBR

Yulgilbar Fellowship sends Hutchings to France

OPPORTUNITY: Clarence Valley artist Julie Hutchings with her work Anxious Wait from the Grafton Regional Gallery's Regional Collection. Mrs Hutchings has received the 2017 Yugilbar Fellowship.

$11,000 to help artistic research for Australia's indigenous diggers

Local Partners

It's beginning to look a lot like a bridge

RMS says work on roads around the Sportsman Creek bridge will continue into the coming months.

LETTER: 'At the end of the day this is about love and equality'

Pride flag

Clarence Valley resident has his day on marriage equality

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

SOLD ON: Why more and more people are attracted to Yamba

Yamba's golden beaches are a big drawcard for tourist and local families alike.

"There is a quality family lifestyle on offer in Yamba"

SOLD ON: Ultimate guide to Clarence Valley real estate

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Brand new magazine FREE inside The Daily Examiner tomorrow

History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

1 MacNaughton Place to be auctioned off next month

PROPERTY BOOM: Is it a good time to buy in the Clarence Valley?

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Sold On is the essential Clarence Valley property market handbook