Dirtgirlworld stars to party at Second Hand Saturday

Stars of the brand-new Get Grubby TV series, dirtgirl and scrapboy get ready to check out the garage sales on Second Hand Saturday.

TWO of the most excited treasure hunters, dirtgirl and scrapboy, are busy packing their bags to head to the North Coast for Second Hand Saturday this weekend.

The pair have a brand new series Get Grubby TV now screening on ABC Kids and iView.

Cate McQuillen, producer and creator of award-winning dirtgirlworld and Get Grubby TV is encouraging everyone on the North Coast to join the reuse revolution and get involved in Second Hand Saturday.

"It's easy to forget that the first step of the 3Rs is reduce and the second step is to reuse," Ms McQuillen said.

"If we reduce our purchasing and consumption and reuse something that already exists then we are doing the most effective and efficient thing we can for our planet, and our purse."

"Second Hand Saturday is not just about bargains, it's also about community.

"It's not often we get to hang out in people's yards and garages having a chat and poke about. I'm expecting to hear some great stories and make some new friends. And I'll be happy in the knowledge that I'm reducing waste, reusing perfectly great stuff and not spending a fortune."

Dirtgirl said she cannot wait for her first ever garage sale in the Clarence Valley.

"I like the idea of having exclusive access to a whole lot of cool stuff that never makes it into the shops," she said.

"I love that I will be reusing other people's stuff at my place rather than it sitting somewhere being unloved or getting tossed out."

Scrapboy said he will be looking for all sorts of weird and wonderful treasures in the Tweed Shire.

"I'm a big believer in second hand, in fact I only ever buy or collect second hand stuff. Pretty much everything we make is from other people's throw outs or spring cleans," he said.

Both dirtgirl and scrapboy will be posting live updates on the dirtgirlworld Facebook page as they explore the garage sales on Saturday September 23.

To join in the Second Hand Saturday fun, be sure to visit the garage sales in your local area across Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed Shire on Saturday September 23. A leftovers garage sale day will also be held on Saturday September 30.

The list of garage sales across the North Coast will be available on the Second Hand Saturday website at www.secondhandsaturday.com.au