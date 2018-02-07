Dirty water explanation not convincing says resident

Clarenza resident Kevin Spicer compared this sample of tap water to a filtered sample after it had been standing for four days.

A CLARENZA resident says he has more proof the dirty water coming out of residents' taps is coming from the water mains.

The resident, Kevin Spicer, said he was angry when the water provider, Clarence Valley Council, said another resident, Don Scott, had contributed to his poor water quality by using a filter that may strip lime out of the water.

Last week Mr Scott alerted council to the quality of water coming into his property, which he filtered three times before he would drink it.

"I couldn't cop the council saying Don had been contributed to the problem when I could see the same thing happening at my place," Mr Spicer said.

But he said the water quality problem occurred randomly.

He said in early December he had contacted the council when he noticed dirty water coming from his taps.

"I contacted the council on December 3 and on December 5 they gave me the stock response.

"It was the basic 'council's drinking water is unfiltered and, therefore, from time-to-time may appear discoloured. The discoloured water may be related to sediments or the colour of the sourced raw water'.

"But they can't have it both ways. They can't blame Don for filtering the water when they also acknowledge the water is not clean from the start."

He said the "soft water" which the council claimed corroded pipes and taps and which it fixed by "hardening" the water with lime, was a non-issue.

"I'm pretty sure most residents now use copper, or poly-pipes," he said. "I don't think they have the same problems with soft water."

Mr Spicer said it could be the location of Clarenza at the end of the water line that could create the problem.

"The council has told me they flush the main out here every two months," he said.

"If we're at the end of the line then it's pretty likely that's where the sediment could drop out."

But Mr Spicer said the problem appeared to occur at random intervals.

"The water is only bad at certain times. I can't say I've noticed it's related to any event or occurs at regular intervals."

Clarence Valley Council said the results of its regular water testing are published online.

A spokesman said the council was unlikely to comment further about this issue.