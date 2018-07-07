Disability employment changes welcomed

THE NEW financial year has brought some major changes to the Federal Government's Disability Employment Service program, with service provider CHESS Employment welcoming the recent developments.

The reforms allow greater flexibility for participants to choose how they access services and which providers they work with, and also put greater onus on long-term employment outcomes, supporting individuals in the workplace to maintain employment.

"Over the last 20 years we've seen the transformative effects long-term employment can have on local jobseekers," CHESS CEO Paul Kelly said.

"As specialists in disability support our staff understand the benefits of self-determination for people living with disability.

"This is what makes the new DES program so energising for the industry.

"Focus groups have shown us that people accessing the DES program are really keen to get into work as quickly as possible and stay there, so that's a top priority for us."

Mr Kelly said the reforms would help ensure more people living with disability, injury or health conditions can find and maintain long-term employment, and CHESS Employment had made a number of changes in order to meet the changes.

"We have re-aligned our staff roles and conducted intense training so we can provide an even higher level of customer service," he said.

"Our staff continue to be the local experts in helping people address barriers to work and have a track record of supporting people with a disability into long-term employment.

"The overall message is people living with disability are willing and able to work and can add value to any business."

The DES program also targets local business owners, providing advice and support to assist them to employ a person with disability.

For more information about disability employment and other human services, visit the CHESS Employment website at www.chessemployment.com.au.