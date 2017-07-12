Disability service provider sets up in Grafton top spot

Grafton House With No Steps opens today. Support manager Josh McCormack, team support worker Desan Padayachee and area manager Tina Purdon cleaning up the building earlier this week.

ONE of Australia's leading disability service providers will open for business in one of Grafton's most picturesque locations.

The House With No Steps will begin operating from former restaurant premises at No 1 Duke St Grafton, overlooking the Clarence River and Susan Island from today.

HWNS team support worker Desan Padayachee said the organisation, which began operations here a year ago was moving to new premises to provide an administrative hub for its expanded operations in the Clarence Valley.

Mr Padayachee said HWNS signed the lease

on Thursday for the

building that was originally a police sergeant's residence.

Since then HWNS staff have been cleaning up the building, which had been vacant for about a year, working towards an official opening in six to eight weeks.

In the meantime Mr Padayachee said calls and bookings could be taken. Call him on 0438 106 090 to make a booking or for more information.

The opening coincides with the opening of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, which Mr Padayachee said had changed the nature of provision of disability services in Australia.

He said the building, which already includes entrance ramps, would be fully accessible to the service's customers with a few minor alterations.

Don't miss Saturday's Daily Examiner for the full story on what HWNS plans for Grafton and the Clarence Valley.