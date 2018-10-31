Elderly couple robbbed at knife-point in their home

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 6.30AM: DETECTIVES are investigating after an elderly couple were robbed at knife-point in their home.

At about 1.20pm on October 29, two men went to the Springfield home of a 76-yerar-old man and a 62-year-old wife.

The men threatened the home owners with a knife and demanded property.

The men are described as; dark complexion, 160cm tall, stocky build, approximately 30-years-old, wearing a dark t-shirt and the second man can be described as, 180cm tall, Caucasian, slim build, approximately 25-years-old wearing a grey long sleeve shirt.

The men have driven away in the victim's car which is a 2016 Blue Mazda 3 with Queensland registration 242WUV.

The victims were not physically injured in the incident and the vehicle has not been located.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

INITIAL: A CAR was stolen at knife point from two people, one disabled in Springfield yesterday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Wayne Francis from Ipswich CIB said police were appealing for information about the robbery.

"Police are currently investigating a robbery that occurred yesterday at 1.20pm at Springfield," Detective Snr Sgt Francis said.

"During the course of the robbery a couple were confronted by two males upon returning home.

"Once they had gotten out of their car in the driveway one of the males has pulled a knife on them and has then stolen the car.

"The car that's been stolen is a 2016 blue Mazda 3, registration number 242 WUV.

"Police are appealing for anyone that has knowledge of this offence or that has any information about the car or its current location."

It is understood one of the victims is disabled and the car was stolen shortly after the men had removed a wheelchair from the vehicle.

"Obviously it's a very troubling, very concerning event for the persons involved, and they rely on this vehicle for their transport," Snr Sgt Francis said.

"One of the victims has a wheelchair, obviously it's of importance to the community and to them personally to try and get that vehicle back."

If you have any information contact police via crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Ipswich CIB.