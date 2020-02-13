Menu
Drone shots over Rushforth Rd, Coutts Crossing.
Disaster assistance available following storms, floods

Jarrard Potter
13th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
DISASTER assistance has been made available to help people and businesses heavily impacted by recent storms and flooding in 56 local government areas across NSW.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan said this severe weather caused major disruption to the community and threatened life and property.

“This was a serious disaster event which caused significant damage to roads, electricity infrastructure, motor vehicles, businesses and residential properties” Mr Hogan said.

“Importantly, a range of practical assistance measures are now available to support the affected communities with their recovery.”

State Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis said the SES received more than 11,845 Requests for Assistance including 252 flood rescue activations.

“Communities experienced significant losses and disruption due to damaging winds, flooding, road closures and power outages to homes and businesses,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The assistance being announced today will help cover the costs associated with the operational response and repairing damaged essential public assets, such as roads.”

Local assistance is available in the following local government areas: Ballina, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour and Lismore.

Assistance available under the DRFA may include:

  • help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged
  • support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets
  • concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations
  • freight subsidies for primary producers, and
  • grants to eligible non-profit organisations

If you are uninsured and have low income, for information on personal hardship and distress assistance, please contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444. To apply for a concessional loan or grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at www.emergency.nsw.gov.au

