DISASTER ZONE: A storm producing 'hail the size of golf balls' approaches Grafton from the south on Sunday afternoon, November 5 last year.
Disaster assistance given to Clarence Valley after storms

ebony stansfield
21st Feb 2018 4:00 AM

DISASTER assistance for householders and primary producers in the Clarence Valley Council area is available after the damaging November storms, although no assistance will be given for the December and January storms.

The assistance was given as it was determined by the three levels of government that the damage exceeded the $240,000 Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements eligibility for the possible Natural Disaster declaration.

With the November storm causing widespread damage, to residential property's, public infrastructure and primary production industries.

The funding available from the NDRRA will also help councils with their clean-up costs and assist affected small businesses and non-profit organisations.

Federal Member Kevin Hogan said the disaster assistance is great news for households and primary producers who were affected by the November storms.

"The Government will also help Clarence Valley and Lismore City Councils with the cost of repairing essential community infrastructure,” Mr Hogan said.

In regards to the storms in December 2017 and January this year, spokesperson David Bancroft from the Clarence Valley Council said they didn't reach the NDRRA threshold for the storms.

As of February 1, Maclean post storm response cost total to date is $134,168.08.

Assistance available under the NDRRA may include:

  • help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged,
  • support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets,
  • concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and
  • non-profit organisations,
  • freight subsidies for primary producers, and
  • grants to eligible non-profit organisations.
