Disaster relief granted to Clarence Valley

THE CLARENCE Valley has been included in disaster relief funding for storms that smashed the region in late December.

Clarence Valley Council acting general manager Troy Anderson said the council had made application for disaster relief, mainly for damage to its assets in South Grafton.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Senator Linda Reynolds, who has responsibility for Commonwealth disaster assistance, said the impacts of the storm were still being realised.

"Through the DRFA, the Commonwealth and NSW governments are working collaboratively to ensure affected communities have the support they need to recover," Assistant Minister Reynolds said.

NSW Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said the extension of joint government financial aid would support those who are suffering personal hardship, while funding for local councils will help with the cost of cleaning up.

"This assistance will ensure communities in these affected areas can better recover, rebuild and replace damaged public infrastructure, including roads," Minister Grant said.

"We know some people have been doing it really tough since these storms struck so we're very proud to lend a helping hand to make sure communities can get back on their feet that little bit quicker with the support they need."

The following assistance is available under the DRFA:

Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged;

Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets;

Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations;

Freight subsidies for primary producers; and,

Grants to non-profit organisations.

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800018444. For a concessional loan, grant or freight subsidy, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800678593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au. Information on disaster assistance available is t www.disasterassist.gov.au and the Emergency NSW website at www.emergency.nsw.gov.au.